Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts That Are Actually Useful

Published on May 10, 2025
Running out of time doesn’t mean running out of great gift ideas. If you still haven’t found the perfect Mother’s Day gift, this list is packed with practical options she’ll actually use—and love. From kitchen upgrades and self-care essentials to quick-delivery treats and subscription services, these thoughtful last-minute picks are designed to make Mom feel appreciated without feeling like an afterthought.

Whether she’s a foodie, a homebody, a tech lover, or just someone who deserves a little more convenience in her day, you’ll find a smart, useful gift that still arrives just in time to celebrate her right.
1. Lizush Luxury Spa Gifts for Women

This all-natural, handmade spa gift set includes a range of soothing spa products made with pure ingredients.

2. Skylight 15" Digital Calendar

A smart touchscreen calendar that syncs with Google Calendar, helping moms manage family schedules effortlessly.

3. eufy Robot Vacuum

A slim, quiet robot vacuum that keeps floors clean with minimal effort.

4. LIBZAKI Car Trunk Organizer

Keeps her car organized with this stylish and practical trunk organizer.

5. NETVUE by Birdfy Smart Bird Feeder

A smart bird feeder that captures and identifies visiting birds, perfect for nature-loving moms.

6. Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite HE Ribbed Robe

A luxurious robe that offers comfort and style for her relaxation time.

7. Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager

Provides relief from neck and shoulder tension with soothing heat and massage functions.

8. Preserved Red Real Rose with Heart I Love You Necklace

Preserved red real rose with I Love You necklace in 100 languages.

9. JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan

A neck fan that works like a charm.

10. Vine Voice Cooling Comforter Blanket

Vine Voice cold blankets for sleeping are packaged in a durable, eco-friendly kraft gift box, perfect for hot sleepers.

11. Kintion Pocket Mirror

Suitable for face makeup and close-up facial grooming.

12. One Line A Day: A Five-Year Memory Book

“This classic memory book is the perfect way to track the ups and downs of life, day by day.”

13. Ember Temperature Control 14oz Smart Mug 2

Ember Mug 2 offers up to 80 minutes of heat or all-day warmth on its charging coaster.

14. Pandora 30% OFF

Along with special mom-related jewelry, select charms, necklaces and more are 30% off

15. Ruth’s Chris

Moms will receive a $25 dining card when they eat at participating locations over Mother’s Day weekend. Brunch includes $10 mimosas.

16. Insomnia Cookies

From now through Mother’s Day, customers who purchase 12 classic cookies in-store or online will receive an additional four cookies.

17. Applebee’s

Here’s a sweet deal for Mom: Buy a $50 gift card, get a $10 bonus gift card from Applebee’s.

18. Rose Relaxing Spa Gift Basket

Who doesn’t love a gift box filled with goodies?

19. Customized Mama Sweatshirt

Mom will love you forever in her personalized sweatshirt.

20. Maelstrom Travel Backpack for Women

This backpack is ideal for traveling on a plane, but Mom can honestly take it anywhere she goes.

21. I Wrote a Book About You

This fun-filled ‘fill in the blank’ book will be perfect for any mother.

22. Iefil 925 Sterling Silver Love Knot Birthstone Necklace

The unique Love knot and the design of the heart birthstone symbolize your eternal love.

23. Encouragement Cuff

This Joycuff mom bracelet comes with an elegant gift box.

24. Portable Hand Warmer

Now 20% off!

25. TableTopics Conversation Starters Card Game

A perfect way to get the conversation started!

Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts That Are Actually Useful

