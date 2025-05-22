Knicks Choke In Final Minutes Of Game 1 Against Pacers In Eastern Conference Finals, Social Media Erupts

The New York Knicks’ rivalry with the Indiana Pacers has been reignited in the NBA’s 2025 postseason, and game one of the Eastern Conference Finals was an instant classic. and game one of the Eastern Conference Finals was an instant classic.

Game one featured many lead switches, keeping things pretty close until the fourth quarter, when Jalen Brunson was benched with foul trouble.

But even with the clutch player of the year out, the Knicks went on a run and were up 14 points with 2 minutes and 45 seconds left in the game.

The Madison Square Garden crowd erupted as they expected the Knicks to glide to an easy win, but the home court advantage dried up, and the Pacers went on a run.

Tyrese Haliburton didn’t lead the historic comeback; Aaron Nesmith controlled the narrative and made six consecutive three-pointers, bringing the Pacers back to within two points.

Nesmith’s hot hands started when he had 10 points with five minutes left in the fourth quarter, yet he finished with 30 points.

Then, suddenly, there were 7.3 seconds left, and Haliburton took a step back shot as the buzzer sounded. It clanked against the rim, popped in the air, and fell into the net.

Haliburton immediately did Pacers legend, Reggie Miller’s choking celebration, but further review showed his foot was on the line, and it was ruled a two-pointer, tying the game at 125.

In overtime, the Pacers’ momentum continued. They outscored the Knicks 13-10 in the extra five minutes of play, ultimately winning game one 138-135.

After the game, Haliburton talked about what was going through his mind in the final moments of regulation and channeling Miller.

“I just tried to gather myself and knock the shot down. I thought it was a three. I tried to hit the celly. It didn’t work, but we finished it in overtime,” he said.

Despite the celebration not hitting as hard as he wanted, he said he won’t do it again because “people might think I’m aura farming.”

Jalen Brunson wasn’t nearly as happy after the loss, but he stuck to his focus on the next game mentality.

“In the playoffs, when you win, it’s the best thing ever. When you lose, it’s the worst thing ever. The best way to deal with all that is to stay level-headed and making sure we have each other’s backs.”

Game two is Friday, but see how social media is reacting to the surprising win below.