Kanye West Reportedly Preparing To Sue His Dentist Over His Nitrous Oxide Addiction, Social Media Reacts

Kanye West loves a good rant more than most, but now he’s admitting his recent tirades may have had an outside influence. may have had an outside influence.

The embattled rapper is now preparing to sue his former dentist for recklessly providing him with nitrous oxide, which caused him to suffer injuries and become addicted

According to

, Ye’s legal team is headed up by

Dr.

Connelly reportedly became Ye’s dentist in 2024, when the doctor “engaged in numerous inappropriate and dangerous practices that were far outside the bounds of any legitimate medical purpose or standard of care.”

Often, nitrous oxide, commonly referred to as laughing gas, is a mild sedative administered during dental procedures to relax patients and help with pain management.

However, according to Ye’s legal team, Connelly gave him “excessive amounts” of the gas and encouraged him to continue using it for no medical reasons while not being supervised, despite him showing

“adverse neurological and behavioral signs.”

The forthcoming lawsuit also explains that those closest to Ye, including Bianca Censori , also felt the switch thanks to his newfound

“physical, psychological, and financial issues.”

The claims echo what his former chief of staff, right-wing commentator

said last summer about Connelly providing Ye with nitrous oxide for recreational use, making him a nightmare to be around while he shelled out upwards of $50,000 a month.

Connelly denied all claims at the time, with his reps telling TMZ that the narrative was

“not only factually incorrect but also intentionally misleading.”

Andrew Cherkasky, and they’re looking to sueThomas P. Connelly.Milo Yiannopoulos,See how social media is reacting to Ye readying a new legal battle below.