West is known for his own rants and unpopular opinions, but now he allegedly won’t let his wife, Bianca Censori, have that same privilege.

According to Daily Mail, West has got complete control over the Yeezy architect and has instructed her to “never speak” and controls her diet. Similar to his marriage to Kim Kardashian, he also reportedly picks out her outfits and tells her what not to wear.

Under Ye’s so-called rules, Censori “obeys” his commands because he says they now have “royal status.”

“Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speak and wear what he wants her to wear,” a source told . “She is also required to eat certain food items and to work out even though Kanye doesn’t work out.”

The news of West’s bizarre requests comes on the heels of the news that the couple is officially married and has been since December 2022. Daily Mail reports that the marriage license was finalized less than a month after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was official.

Even though the paperwork is filed and there’s an official marriage certificate, Ye and Censori keep their relationship out of the public eye.

“Bianca and Ye have a totally different vibe. They are very private, very affectionate, and totally devoted to each other. I think they both enjoy carving out time that’s just for them,” the source further explained. “They’ve been extremely hush-hush about the specifics of their wedding day. I don’t think anyone besides the pair of them knows exactly how it went down.”

They’re often caught in public –while Ye wears odd ‘fits— by paparazzi, at restaurants, or posing for photos but haven’t done any interviews.

While in Italy, Ye is hard at work in the studio with Ty Dolla Sign and reportedly held a private listening party last week.

Kanye West Reportedly Ordered Wife Bianca Censori To “Never Speak” & Other Bizarre Rules was originally published on cassiuslife.com