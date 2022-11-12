Kanye West Claims His Mom Was Sacrificed, Names Jay-Z & Beyoncé In Latest Rant, Twitter Reacts

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The rapper/designer recently caught up with paparazzi as he spewed his latest rant. This time, the bizarre takes include major Hollywood stars having people from their lives sacrificed. And in that idea, West even includes his mother, Donda West.

“My mama ain’t here. My mama was sacrificed. Michael Jordan, what about him? His daddy, right? Bill Cosby, his son. Dr. Dre, his son. Out in Hollywood, a lot of people come up missing. It feels like it might be a lot of that, in order to control, traumatize,” Ye said while in the backseat of a truck.

He went on to explain that despite Balenciaga and adidas cutting ties with him in light of his antisemitic rhetoric, he may no longer be a billionaire, but his Forbes valuation still has him filthy rich.

“They want to monetize and traumatize. And God love me, they hit me, Gap, Adidas, they took all that away. Still, Forbes, who hates me, right, had to write, net worth $400 million,” he continues.

Finally, Ye starts to namedrop several Black celebrities that unlike him, can be controlled by the alleged powers that be.

Jesus is king. God loves me… They can’t control me. They can control Shaq. They can control Charles Barkley. They can control LeBron James. They can control Jay-Z and Beyonce. But they can’t control me.”

West also named Minister Louis Farrakhan, even though he defended Ye and Kyrie Irving’s recent actions in a 53-minute video posted to the Nation of Islam’s website calling the charges of antisemitism false.

“You see, it ain’t no name I won’t name. It’s up,” he continued. “And just to Minister Farrakhan, I love you, but the way you read that, I took that as a slight. I don’t take no disrespect from nobody. So, let’s get on the phone. Let’s talk that out. I don’t care who you are. I ain’t takin’ no slights from nobody.”

See how Twitter is reacting to the latest Kanye news below.

Kanye West Claims His Mom Was Sacrificed, Names Jay-Z & Beyoncé In Latest Rant, Twitter Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com