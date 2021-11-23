Kanye West, Lil Nas X, Drake & DMX Among 2022 Grammy Nominees

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

And the nominations are in. If you’ve listened to popular Hip-Hop over the past year, the list of 2022 Grammy nominees should come as no surprise. In addition to Grammy familiars such as Drake, Kanye West, Nas and J. Cole, newer acts like Baby Keem and Saweetie were also recognized by the record industry.

Jay-Z found his way onto the list as well. His guest appearance with Nas on DMX‘s “Bath Salts” and Kanye’s DONDA album took his stats to a whole new level. The Tidal CEO is now the most nominated artist in grammy history with a grand total of 83 nominations.

Of course, success runs in the family. His wife Beyonce set a record herself, when, at the 2021 Grammys Queen Bey became the most-nominated woman and the most-awarded singer in Grammys history.

Next year’s ceremony will also mark a few changes: Earlier this year, the institution announced a decision to stop the secret-committee nominations in its four main categories and created two new awards for Música Urbana Album and Global Music Performance. The ceremony is also being produced with an inclusion rider for the first time after expanding its voting pool to include more voters from “traditionally underrepresented groups.”

Check out a full list of nominees from the Hip-Hop category below.

