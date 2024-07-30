Kamala Harris Campaigns With Megan Thee Stallion In ATL [Photos]

1. Megan Thee Stallion Attends Kamala Harris Campaign Rally In Atlanta Source: Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 30: Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage at a campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at the Georgia State Convocation Center on July 30, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,waist up,music,performance,politics,vice president,georgia – us state,election,democracy,political rally,politics and government,kamala harris,stage – performance space,atlanta – georgia,megan thee stallion,convocation center

2. Megan Thee Stallion Attends Kamala Harris Campaign Rally In Atlanta Source: Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 30: Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage at a campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at the Georgia State Convocation Center on July 30, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topix,music,performance,two people,politics,vice president,georgia – us state,election,democracy,political rally,politics and government,kamala harris,stage – performance space,atlanta – georgia,megan thee stallion,convocation center

3. Kamala Harris Holds Campaign Rally In Atlanta Source: Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 30: Stacy Abrams speaks at a campaign event ahead of US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris arrives at a campaign event at the Georgia State Convocation Center on July 30, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. As a battleground state that went Democratic in the 2020 election, both Harris and former President Donald Trump plan to campaign in Atlanta this week. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,politics,vice president,event,georgia – us state,election,democracy,politics and government,kamala harris,atlanta – georgia,stacey abrams,convocation center

4. Kamala Harris Holds Campaign Rally In Atlanta Source: Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 30: US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign event at the Georgia State Convocation Center on July 30, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. As a battleground state that went Democratic in the 2020 election, both Harris and former President Donald Trump plan to campaign in Atlanta this week. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,politics,vice president,event,georgia – us state,election,democracy,politics and government,kamala harris,atlanta – georgia,convocation center

5. Kamala Harris Holds Campaign Rally In Atlanta Source: Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 30: US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign event at the Georgia State Convocation Center on July 30, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. As a battleground state that went Democratic in the 2020 election, both Harris and former President Donald Trump plan to campaign in Atlanta this week. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,politics,vice president,event,georgia – us state,election,democracy,politics and government,kamala harris,atlanta – georgia,convocation center

6. US-VOTE-POLITICS-HARRIS Source: Getty US Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris greets supporters after speaking at a campaign rally in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 30, 2024. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage / AFP) (Photo by ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,topix,politics,vice president,georgia – us state,greeting,election,democracy,political rally,supporter,politics and government,kamala harris,atlanta – georgia

7. US-VOTE-POLITICS-HARRIS Source: Getty Supporters cheer as US Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris arrives to speak at a campaign rally in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 30, 2024. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage / AFP) (Photo by ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,politics,vice president,georgia – us state,election,democracy,political rally,supporter,politics and government,kamala harris,atlanta – georgia

8. Kamala Harris Holds Campaign Rally In Atlanta Source: Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 30: Supporters cheer Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at a campaign event at the Georgia State Convocation Center on July 30, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Both Harris and Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump plan to campaign in Atlanta this week. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,politics,vice president,event,georgia – us state,election,democracy,supporter,politics and government,kamala harris,atlanta – georgia,convocation center

9. US-VOTE-POLITICS-HARRIS Source: Getty US Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris waves as she arrives to speak at a campaign rally in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 30, 2024. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage / AFP) (Photo by ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,topix,politics,vice president,georgia – us state,election,democracy,political rally,politics and government,kamala harris,atlanta – georgia,waving – gesture

10. Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign rally in Atlanta Source: Getty ATLANTA, UNITED STATES – JULY 30: Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris makes a speech during her presidential campaign rally in Atlanta, Georgia, United States on July 30, 2024. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,politics,vice president,georgia – us state,election,democracy,speech,political rally,united states presidential election,politics and government,kamala harris,presidential election,atlanta – georgia

11. Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign rally in Atlanta Source: Getty ATLANTA, UNITED STATES – JULY 30: Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris makes a speech during her presidential campaign rally in Atlanta, Georgia, United States on July 30, 2024. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,politics,vice president,georgia – us state,election,democracy,speech,political rally,united states presidential election,politics and government,kamala harris,presidential election,atlanta – georgia

12. Kamala Harris Holds Campaign Rally In Atlanta Source: Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 30: Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris greets supporters at a campaign rally at the Georgia State Convocation Center on July 30, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Both Harris and Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump plan to campaign in Atlanta this week. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,politics,vice president,georgia – us state,greeting,election,democracy,political rally,supporter,politics and government,kamala harris,atlanta – georgia,convocation center

13. Kamala Harris Holds Campaign Rally In Atlanta Source: Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 30: Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally at the Georgia State Convocation Center on July 30, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Both Harris and Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump plan to campaign in Atlanta this week. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,politics,vice president,georgia – us state,election,democracy,political rally,politics and government,kamala harris,atlanta – georgia,convocation center

14. Kamala Harris Holds Campaign Rally In Atlanta Source: Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 30: Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally at the Georgia State Convocation Center on July 30, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Both Harris and Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump plan to campaign in Atlanta this week. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,politics,vice president,georgia – us state,election,democracy,political rally,politics and government,kamala harris,atlanta – georgia,convocation center

15. Kamala Harris Holds Campaign Rally In Atlanta Source: Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 30: Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally at the Georgia State Convocation Center on July 30, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Both Harris and Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump plan to campaign in Atlanta this week. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,politics,vice president,georgia – us state,election,democracy,political rally,politics and government,kamala harris,atlanta – georgia,convocation center

16. Kamala Harris Holds Campaign Rally In Atlanta Source: Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 30: Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally at the Georgia State Convocation Center on July 30, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Both Harris and Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump plan to campaign in Atlanta this week. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,politics,vice president,georgia – us state,election,democracy,political rally,politics and government,kamala harris,atlanta – georgia,convocation center

17. Kamala Harris Holds Campaign Rally In Atlanta Source: Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 30: Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrives for a campaign rally at the Georgia State Convocation Center on July 30, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Both Harris and Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump plan to campaign in Atlanta this week. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,politics,vice president,georgia – us state,election,democracy,political rally,politics and government,kamala harris,atlanta – georgia,convocation center

18. Kamala Harris Holds Campaign Rally In Atlanta Source: Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 30: Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally at the Georgia State Convocation Center on July 30, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Both Harris and Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump plan to campaign in Atlanta this week. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,politics,vice president,georgia – us state,election,democracy,political rally,politics and government,kamala harris,atlanta – georgia,convocation center

19. Kamala Harris Holds Campaign Rally In Atlanta Source: Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 30: Rapper Quavo speaks at a campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at the Georgia State Convocation Center on July 30, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Both Harris and Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump plan to campaign in Atlanta this week. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,politics,vice president,georgia – us state,election,democracy,political rally,politics and government,kamala harris,quavious marshall,atlanta – georgia,convocation center

20. Kamala Harris Holds Campaign Rally In Atlanta Source: Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 30: Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally at the Georgia State Convocation Center on July 30, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Both Harris and Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump plan to campaign in Atlanta this week. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,politics,vice president,georgia – us state,election,democracy,political rally,politics and government,kamala harris,atlanta – georgia,convocation center

21. Kamala Harris Holds Campaign Rally In Atlanta Source: Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 30: Rapper Quavo speaks at a campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at the Georgia State Convocation Center on July 30, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Both Harris and Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump plan to campaign in Atlanta this week. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,rapper,politics,vice president,georgia – us state,election,democracy,political rally,politics and government,kamala harris,quavious marshall,atlanta – georgia,convocation center

22. US-VOTE-POLITICS-HARRIS Source: Getty US Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign event in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 30, 2024. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage / AFP) (Photo by ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,politics,vice president,event,georgia – us state,election,democracy,politics and government,kamala harris,atlanta – georgia

23. Kamala Harris Holds Campaign Rally In Atlanta Source: Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 30: Stacy Abrams speaks at a campaign event ahead of US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris arrives at a campaign event at the Georgia State Convocation Center on July 30, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. As a battleground state that went Democratic in the 2020 election, both Harris and former President Donald Trump plan to campaign in Atlanta this week. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,politics,vice president,event,georgia – us state,election,democracy,politics and government,kamala harris,atlanta – georgia,stacey abrams,convocation center

24. Kamala Harris Holds Campaign Rally In Atlanta Source: Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 30: US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign event at the Georgia State Convocation Center on July 30, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. As a battleground state that went Democratic in the 2020 election, both Harris and former President Donald Trump plan to campaign in Atlanta this week. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,politics,vice president,event,georgia – us state,election,democracy,politics and government,kamala harris,atlanta – georgia,convocation center

25. US-VOTE-POLITICS-HARRIS Source: Getty US Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris gestures as she speaks at a campaign event in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 30, 2024. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage / AFP) (Photo by ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,topix,politics,vice president,event,gesturing,georgia – us state,election,democracy,politics and government,kamala harris,atlanta – georgia

26. US-VOTE-POLITICS-HARRIS Source: Getty US Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris descends from Air Force Two upon arrival at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on July 30, 2024. (Photo by Erin SCHAFF / AFP) (Photo by ERIN SCHAFF/AFP via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,arrival,politics,vice president,election,democracy,military base,air force,us air force,politics and government,kamala harris,joint base andrews,maryland – us state

27. Megan Thee Stallion Attends Kamala Harris Campaign Rally In Atlanta Source: Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 30: Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage at a campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at the Georgia State Convocation Center on July 30, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,performance,politics,vice president,large group of people,georgia – us state,election,democracy,political rally,politics and government,kamala harris,stage – performance space,atlanta – georgia,megan thee stallion,convocation center

28. Megan Thee Stallion Attends Kamala Harris Campaign Rally In Atlanta Source: Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 30: Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage at a campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at the Georgia State Convocation Center on July 30, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topix,music,performance,politics,vice president,large group of people,georgia – us state,election,democracy,political rally,politics and government,kamala harris,stage – performance space,atlanta – georgia,megan thee stallion,convocation center

29. Megan Thee Stallion Attends Kamala Harris Campaign Rally In Atlanta Source: Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 30: Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage at a campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at the Georgia State Convocation Center on July 30, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topix,music,performance,politics,vice president,three quarter length,georgia – us state,election,democracy,political rally,politics and government,kamala harris,stage – performance space,atlanta – georgia,megan thee stallion,convocation center