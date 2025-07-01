Listen Live
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Bashes President Trump’s Threat To Birthright Citizenship, Social Media Rips Him

Published on July 1, 2025

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson issued a scathing takedown of the Supreme Court’s decision Friday that would limit federal courts from pausing President Trump’s executive orders. It clears the way to end birthright citizenship, which grants citizenship to anyone born in the United States.

“The 6-3 decision, authored by Trump-appointed Justice Amy Coney Barrett, allows the president to implement his order to end automatic birthright citizenship as litigation on the matter continues,” MSNBC reports.

If the order were to go through, then the practice of automatic citizenship for U.S.-born children of undocumented immigrants “…would end in the 28 states that have not challenged the order,” The New York Times reports.

By limiting federal courts’ power to slow the president’s agenda of sending every non-white American to a foreign land. The president wasted no time noting Friday that his administration “can now promptly file to proceed” with policies that had been temporarily halted by federal courts.

Jackson, along with fellow Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan (all of whom were appointed by Democratic presidents) filed a joint dissent, but Justice Jackson went as far as to write a separate dissent blasting the far-right court. She noted that the court’s “decision to permit the Executive to violate the Constitution with respect to anyone who has not yet sued is an existential threat to the rule of law.”

She added:

It is important to recognize that the Executive’s bid to vanquish so-called ‘universal injunctions’ is, at bottom, a request for this Court’s permission to engage in unlawful behavior. When the Government says “do not allow the lower courts to enjoin executive action universally as a remedy for unconstitutional conduct,” what it is actually saying is that the Executive wants to continue doing something that a court has determined violates the Constitution—please allow this. That is some solicitation. With its ruling today, the majority largely grants the Government’s wish. But, in my view, if this country is going to persist as a Nation of laws and not men, the Judiciary has no choice but to deny it.

See social media’s reaction to Trump’s latest controversial move below.

