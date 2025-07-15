Joy Taylor Out At Fox Sports Months After She Was Named In Sexual Assault Lawsuit, Social Media Reacts

Fox Sports is undergoing a personnel shake-up, and one of the personalities getting the boot is Joy Taylor.

Taylor was the co-host of Speak, which features a rotating cast of former players and analysts debating sports topics alongside Keyshawn Johnson and Paul Pierce as mainstays. Now, that show, Breakfast Ball, and The Facility have been canceled.

According to The Athletic, the move was made because the shows “struggled to find a huge audience.”

FS1’s pillars, like Colin Cowherd’s The Herd and First Things First, will keep their afternoon time slots, and the canceled shows will be replaced with new ones.

Taylor has been with FS1 since 2016, and it’s worth noting that she wasn’t fired; instead, her contract was scheduled to end sometime this summer. The lack of renewal comes at an interesting time, though, as Taylor was named in a lawsuit against Fox Network executive Charlie Dixon in January.

The lawsuit was filed by Noushin Faraji, a hairstylist who worked at Fox from 2012 until August 2024, and claimed Dixon grabbed her butt and rubbed her body. It reportedly happened in January 2017 at a party, and when Faraji told Taylor, she told her to “get over it.”

The filing also details that Faraji and Taylor were friends, but once their close relationship ended, Taylor began mocking her accent and claimed she suddenly needed a Black hairdresser, despite having worked with her for seven years without any complaints. The hairdresser also states that Taylor had a romantic relationship with former NFL player and commentator Emmanuel Acho, and Dixon to help advance her career.

Skip Bayless was also mentioned in the suit, where Faraji says he’d give her “lingering hugs and kisses on the cheek while putting his body against hers and pressing against her breasts.”

Faraji says she turned him down, but Bayless persisted and at once even offered her $1.5 million to have sex with him and accused her of sleeping with then co-host Shannon Sharpe.

See how social media is reacting to the end of Fox and Taylor’s relationship below.

Joy Taylor Out At Fox Sports Months After She Was Named In Sexual Assault Lawsuit, Social Media Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16.