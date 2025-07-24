Jeff Teague Walks Back Claim LeBron James Took Steroids During Miami Heat Days, Social Media Reacts

Jeff Teague and his friends-turned-co-host on the Club 520 podcast are known for cracking jokes at the former player’s expense and giving hilarious takes and some behind-the-scenes in-game moments.

The trio is very unfiltered to say the least, and now Teague may have poked the wrong bear with a recent comment about LeBron James when he was in his prime during his Big Three era with the Miami Heat. He was so dominant those years that Teague joked that he was juicing.

“Miami Heat Bron, he was on steroids bro, he had to sit out because he was on steroids. Allegedly,” Teague said. “He had to sit out when they started testing for HGH, and he said his back was hurt and sat out for like three weeks and came back skinny. I was in the league, and I remember. He came back, and he was crazy.”

The only thing is, it wasn’t exactly a joke, because back in 2013, the allegation led to an FBI investigation. The DEA busted Florida’s Biogenesis clinic in what became the largest doping operation in U.S. sports history, involving Alex Rodriguez, Nelson Cruz, and WWE star Paul “The Big Show” Wight.

The federal documents consisted of 1,400 pages and included David Alexander, a well-known trainer who had worked with James, as well as the NBA champions’ friend and business manager, Ernest “Randy” Mims, which led to the feds looking into the then Heat star before ultimately clearing him.

“I can tell you that we looked into everything just because we knew this day would come,” the lead DEA investigator concluded, according to ESPN. “There was never any indication that LeBron James did anything wrong.”

Docs do suggest that Mims purchased testosterone — a Schedule III controlled substance — and metabolism-boosting injections, but he claimed they were for himself.

Right on time, those proverbial Klutch-branded trucks pulled up on Teague, who issued a clarification on social media.

“Y’all weird I was joking about bron he was just that dominant chill,” he wrote to his Instagram stories.

See how social media is reacting to the steroid allegations spinning the block below.

Jeff Teague Walks Back Claim LeBron James Took Steroids During Miami Heat Days, Social Media Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com

