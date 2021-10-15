Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Laid back and uncharacteristically jovial HOV has become social media’s latest favorite thing.

Netflix’s lit western, The Harder They Fall starring Idris Elba, Regina King, Jonathan Majors, is on the way and already has had two premieres. The most recent one in Los Angeles is has been the talk of social media because of one epic moment between the film’s co-producer, JAY-Z, and Kelly Rowland.

In a video shared and captured by Netflix, we see Jigga with a look on his face few have witnessed when he catches Kelly Rowland out of the corner of his eye on the red carpet and quickly runs to hug her. You can hear the Brooklyn rapper say, “I didn’t even know you was coming.” The caption for the post read:

“Obsessed with this super cute moment from last night’s special screening of The Harder They Fall — Shawn’ Jay-Z’ Carter (who is a producer) is headed inside but pulls a 180 as soon as he sees Kelly Rowland! That’s family right there.”

Naturally, a moment like that went viral on social media, with many people were surprised at how chill JAY-Z was. That seemed to be his energy for the entire night because he hit the stage to join the live band for an impromptu performance of his hits, including Watch the Throne’s “Gotta Have It,” as well as The Blueprint’s iconic “U Don’t Know.”

Maybe Jigga is like everyone else and is just happy to be outside.

Anyway, the Hov x Rowland embrace quickly turned into a meme, of course, with Twitter using their wit to use the moment to describe real situations that would warrant such a response.

You can peep them all in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Leon Bennett / Getty

JAY-Z & Kelly Rowland’s Embrace At ‘The Harder They Fall’ L.A. Premiere Lands On Meme Calendar was originally published on hiphopwired.com