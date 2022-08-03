Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

On the upcoming episode of Drink Champs, airing this weekend, Murder Inc. head honcho Irv Gotti said more than a mouthful.

Gotti appeared on the show to promote the upcoming docu-series on his infamous label, premiering August 9 on BET. However, it’s one drunken admission that’s got the entire internet scratching their heads.

In a clip that host N.O.R.E. shared on his Twitter, Gotti recounts the moment that he found out that his artist Ashanti was dating rapper Nelly. Now, Gotti’s history with the Foolish singer has been complicated, at the very least. However, we were not expecting the revelation that Gotti was flat-out heartbroken when he found out.

Now, Irv…

This is straight-up creepy on three levels. One, Ashanti was his employee. Two, she is 12 years his junior. Three, and perhaps the most important point… IRV WAS A WHOLE MARRIED MAN.

We’re not going to assume, but this looks very sketchy. But, don’t take our word for it. Check out some of the reactions below.

Twitter Reacts To Irv Gotti’s “Drink Champs” Revelation on Ashanti was originally published on hiphopnc.com