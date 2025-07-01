Iranian Hackers Threaten To Leak Emails From Trump’s Inner Circle

A hacker group reportedly linked to Iran has claimed to have stolen 100 gigabytes of emails from President Donald Trump’s inner circle and is threatening to release them.

Operating under the alias “Robert,” the hacker group is claiming to have confidential emails from Trump allies, “including White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, longtime confidant Roger Stone, Trump attorney Lindsey Halligan, and even adult film actress Stormy Daniels,” Mediaite reports.

White House officials have called the alleged attack a politically motivated “smear campaign.”

Reuters, which broke the story, spoke with the hackers on Tuesday. The hackers appear to be looking to sell the material, although they wouldn’t come out and say that. In fact, they offered no specifics as to what they’ve obtained or what they planned to do with the emails they allegedly have.

“This so-called cyber ‘attack’ is nothing more than digital propaganda,” Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) spokesperson Marci McCarthy said.

McCarthy called the hack a “calculated smear campaign” designed to “damage President Trump and discredit honorable public servants.”

The hackers claim that the breach was a direct response to the United States’ involvement in the conflict between Israel and Iran. Trump issued an attack on Iran’s nuclear sites and then took credit for negotiating a ceasefire.

The attack was widely frowned upon by politicians, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who thought he should lose his presidency.

“The President’s disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.“He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations. It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment.”

The hacker group has been linked to Iran after a 2004 indictment “…charged three Iranian nationals involved in the “Robert” group for their role in an earlier breach of Trump systems, explicitly tying their operation to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).,” Mediaite reports.

Social media is overwhelmingly excited about the prospect of Trump-related emails being made public. See the reactions below.

Iranian Hackers Threaten To Leak Emails From Trump’s Inner Circle was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8.