Ingrid Andress’ National Anthem Performance Receives Social Media Roast, Deemed Worst Rendition of All-time

Ingrid Andress' Roasted for 'Painful' National Anthem Rendition
Top 20 Worst National Anthem Performances Ever Ingrid Andress is an American country music singer-songwriter. According to sources, Andress was raised in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, but is based out of Nashville, TN. Andress makes soulful pop that touches upon country and R&B. After gaining attention as an a cappella singer on NBC’s The Sing-Off in 2010, Andress began working with Alicia Keys, Sam Hunt, Charli XCX, and others. Andress debuted as a solo artists in 2019, leading to three nominations at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards in 2023.Ingrid Andress’ National Anthem performance could be the worst rendition of all-time. Setting the stage for the 2024 MLB Home Run derby, The 4-time Grammy losing singer songwriter, recovering homeschooler — per her social media bio — gave us one of the most difficult, live listening experiences ever. RELATED:
These achievements along with her actual ability to sing is what landed her the booking to sing the National Anthem for the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby. Andress, in what seemed to be strategic, had a very unorthodox style of singing. Some of lyrics were unusually elongated, and on the most notable sections of the song, she sounded short of breath — as she did not hold any of the notes throughout the performance. Since its inception in 1931, thousands of music artists have sung their unique versions of the Star-Spangled Banner. We all know that nobody will ever perform the National Anthem like Whitney Houston did, but we may have found the one performance that erases Fergie’s subpar performance at the 2018 NBA All-Star game from recent memory.
Check out reactions to Ingrid Andress’ National Anthem performance below
