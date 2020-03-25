CLOSE
HomeLife & StyleHealth & Wellness

How To Celebrate Your Birthday During Social Distancing

Posted 11 hours ago

Did social distancing ruin your big birthday plans? Fear not, there are plenty of ways you can safely enjoy your big day right at home. Pick a few things from our list and postpone your big plans to a later date!

1. Dance To Your Favorite Song

2. FaceTime Party!

24757012 Source:Getty

3. Have A Drink…Or 5! You Don’t Have To Drive Anywehre!

African american woman drinking cocktail simming pool Source:Getty

Young african woman with cocktail in swiming pool photography,friendship,horizontal,hat,adult,looking at camera,swimwear,bikini,vacations,african-american ethnicity,young adult,young women,women,african ethnicity,drink,cocktail,summer,teenager,alcohol,refreshment,drinking,drinking straw,teenage girls

4. Cook Up Your Favorite Meal

5. Bake A Cake

Mixed race woman choosing vegetables or cupcake

6. Watch Your Favorite Movie

Preteen girls at sleepover watching tv, eating popcorn Source:Getty

7. Sexy Time With Bae (Only If You Live Together)

Young woman nuzzling under blanket Source:Getty
More From BlackAmericaWeb
Related Galleries
Jennifer Hudson, Tamela Mann, Mariah Carey & More Accept Tyler Perry’s Gospel Challenge [VIDEO]
Celebrities From Detroit
Celebrities Who've Sued Their Exes
Songs For Your Quarantine Playlist
6 Classic Black TV Shows To Stream Right Now
Celebrities from New York
Close