You can’t discuss urban culture without talking about Brandy Norwood. She was the girl next door we related to via her sitcom, Moesha. When she wasn’t exercising her acting chops, she was serenading us with classic R&B music.

Among Brandy’s long list of contributions, is her sense of style that has inspired an entire generation. I know I’m not the only person to show my mother a picture of Moesha’s shoulder-length box braids and ask for it to be my next hairstyle. Brandy’s hair has always been hair goals. She’s constructed just about every braided style you could think of and made them work on every single red carpet.

A lot of us have grown up with Brandy. From her TV show and movie roles to her amazing musical collection and fun sense of style, we’ve seen her develop into the woman she is today. In honor of her 42nd birthday (2/11), we’re taking a look at 5 times Brandy’s braids were hair goals.

Here Are 5 Times Brandy Norwood’s Braids Were Hair Goals was originally published on hellobeautiful.com