Happy Birthday Diddy! See Photos Of Puff & His Famous Friends Through The Years

06/04/07. 2007 CFDA Fashion Awards NYC

Source: Brian ZAK / Getty

Hip-Hop’s Bad Boy adds another candle to the cake today, let’s look back at special moments he’s shared with some of your favorite people.

You don’t have to be in the industry to know this is a tough game to remain relevant in. But Mr. “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop” has consistently rebranded, pivoted and recreated himself – remaining a vital part of popular culture for the past few decades. After introducing the world to Brooklyn rapper The Notorious B.I.G., Puff Daddy’s knack for finding street talent only grew, as he helped launch the careers of Lil Kim, The Lox, Ma$e, G. Dep, Shyne in addition to popular R&B acts like Total and Faith Evans.

Beyond music, Puff infiltrated the world of fashion with the urban clothing line Sean John. On the small screen, he helped usher in the reality TV era of entertainment with MTV’s Making The Band. On the big screen, he played a small role in the Oscar-winning film, Monster’s Ball. And on the lifestyle scene, Ciroc remains one of the top adult beverages at your favorite club.

The man has lots to celebrate. And as you can see in the 2019 video below for his 50th birthday extravaganza, he’s got lots of industry pals to celebrate with.

Check out the gallery below for photos of Diddy and Friends for his 52nd birthday.

1. Janet Jackson, Missy & Puff – 2001 Billboard Music Awards

Janet Jackson, Missy & Puff - 2001 Billboard Music Awards Source:Getty

2. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Jay-Z at 2020 Grammy Gala

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Jay-Z at 2020 Grammy Gala Source:Getty

3. 2016 Puff Daddy And Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour

2016 Puff Daddy And Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour Source:Getty

4. Mase and Puff at the Bad Boy Records Gala

Mase and Puff at the Bad Boy Records Gala Source:WENN

5. AJ Calloway, Mariah Carey, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Antonio “LA” Reid

AJ Calloway, Mariah Carey, Sean "Diddy" Combs and Antonio "LA" Reid Source:Getty

6. P. Diddy Birthday Ball with Kim Porter

P. Diddy Birthday Ball with Kim Porter Source:Getty

7. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Source:WENN

8. Puff and Yung Miami attend Black Tie Affair

Puff and Yung Miami attend Black Tie Affair Source:Getty

9. Swizz Beatz, Diddy and Nas

Swizz Beatz, Diddy and Nas Source:Getty

10. French Montana, Drake and P Diddy attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

French Montana, Drake and P Diddy attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Source:Getty

11. 2010 American Music Awards with Dawn Richard, Diddy, Nicki Minaj, Kaleena Harper and Safaree

2010 American Music Awards with Dawn Richard, Diddy, Nicki Minaj, Kaleena Harper and Safaree Source:Getty

12. 2014 iHeartRadio Music Awards with Rihanna and Puff

2014 iHeartRadio Music Awards with Rihanna and Puff Source:Getty

13. Antonio “L.A.” Reid’s 50th Birthday Party with Oprah and Diddy

Antonio "L.A." Reid's 50th Birthday Party with Oprah and Diddy Source:Getty

14. “Hard To The Left” Hip-Hop Showcase with Puff Daddy and Heavy D.

"Hard To The Left" Hip-Hop Showcase with Puff Daddy and Heavy D. Source:Getty

15. Fashion Show with Rihanna, Cassie, Puff, Jay-Z and Beyonce

Fashion Show with Rihanna, Cassie, Puff, Jay-Z and Beyonce Source:WENN

16. Billboard Awards with Lil Kim, Biggie and Puff

Billboard Awards with Lil Kim, Biggie and Puff Source:Getty

17. Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour: Puff and Mary J. Blige

Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour: Puff and Mary J. Blige Source:Getty

18. Puff Daddy and Lil Kim perform during Concert in New York

Puff Daddy and Lil Kim perform during Concert in New York Source:Getty

19. Jermaine Dupri Video Shoot In New York

Jermaine Dupri Video Shoot In New York Source:Getty

20. Shyne and Diddy – Paris Fashion Week

Shyne and Diddy - Paris Fashion Week Source:Getty
