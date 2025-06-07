Happy Birthday: A Soft Spoken Prince Said Just Enough In This List Of His Most Memorable Moments

Happy Birthday to the legendary musician, Prince!

Fans remember the icon for his unforgettable music, style and presence. Prince was a no-nonsense type of man, and he made sure those in close proximity to him understood that. He created some of the most memorable interviews and moments throughout his career, because he remained unapologetically himself no matter the environment.

It is truly hard to forget the influence Prince had on the music industry. The record-breaking artist responsible for hits like Purple Rain and When Doves Cry passed on April 16, 2016. Before his passing, the musician created over 30 albums and won seven Grammy Awards throughout his 40-year career.

Prince was supposed to be every child’s father according to every Black mom across the world. He had a sex appeal that women simply could not resist. We strongly believe his demeanor and flair added to women’s desires for the extremely gifted musician. Prince simply was the moment. Though Prince remained a mystery until he left us in the physical world, he was always prepared to share exactly how he felt when he was good and ready. In celebration of Prince’s birthday, we collected some of his most memorable moments to reminisce on his unforgettable personality.

1. Guitar Solos, Interviews & More Source:Loudwire In this video series, Prince showcases a number of guitar solos. He also breaks up with someone’s girlfriend on live television and dishes out facts on the music industry. He was never afraid to publicly say what he believed to be true and sincere. 2. Many Musical Accomplishments Source:cnn Prince accomplished so much within music from being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to his unbelievable performance at the Super Bowl. The man is truly an icon! 3. Little To No Press Source:Access Hollywood Prince didn’t stop for the press too often, but Access Hollywood shared some of their favorite moments when he did consider speaking. He often refused to answer certain questions, but in this series of clips he discusses his relationship with his wife, why the media can be detrimental to the psyche and some of his song’s inspiration. 4. Prince’s First Motion Picture Source:movie clips classic trailers Purple Rain, the film, debuted in 1984 and it’s timeless. Prince The movie description is that of a young man with a talent for music, played by Prince, has begun a career with much promise. He meets an aspiring singer, Apollonia (Apollonia Kotero), and finds that talent alone isn’t all that he needs. A complicated tale of repeating his father’s self destructive behavior, losing Apollonia to another singer (Morris Day), and his coming to grips with his own connection to other people ensues. Today’s the perfect day to watch this classic. 5. Prince Was A Character Source:JazzMJFAN This fan created a video of clips from interviews and appearances where Prince is his most genuine self. Though he was soft spoken and said very little beyond the music, Prince was sure to say exactly what he wanted to in each moment.