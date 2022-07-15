Stellars Weekend Kicks Off With Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Live At City Winery Atlanta 

Get Up!

Stellars weekend is here; to kick it off, we brought the Get Up! Chruch to the City Winery in Atlanta, GA. Erica and GRIFF were joined by some of Gospel Music’s finest, including JJ Hairston, James Fortune, Kelontae Gavin, Isabel Davis, and more.

Marvin Sapp was among the many performers who blessed the stage as well. A fantastic event brought to you by our sister station Praise 102.5 in Atlanta! Check out some of our favorite moments below!

