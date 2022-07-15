Stellars Weekend Kicks Off With Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Live At City Winery Atlanta 

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
Stellars weekend is here; to kick it off, we brought the Get Up! Chruch to the City Winery in Atlanta, GA. Erica and GRIFF were joined by some of Gospel Music’s finest, including JJ Hairston, James Fortune, Kelontae Gavin, Isabel Davis, and more.
Marvin Sapp was among the many performers who blessed the stage as well. A fantastic event brought to you by our sister station Praise 102.5 in Atlanta! Check out some of our favorite moments below!
1. It’s no party without the electric slide!
Erica and GRIFF brought the Praise Party to the ATL!
Get Up Mornings With Erica Campbell At City Winery Atlanta
July 15th, 2022: Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Live At City Winery Atlanta
Erica With David & Tamela Mann
July 15th, 2022: Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Live At City Winery Atlanta
James Fortune
July 15th, 2022: Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Live At City Winery Atlanta
Erica And TJ
July 15th, 2022: Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Live At City Winery Atlanta
Doe
July 15th, 2022: Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Live At City Winery Atlanta
Marvin Sapp
July 15th, 2022: Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Live At City Winery Atlanta
Otis Kemp
July 15th, 2022: Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Live At City Winery Atlanta
Kelontae Gavin
July 15th, 2022: Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Live At City Winery Atlanta
Major.
July 15th, 2022: Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Live At City Winery Atlanta
James Fortune
July 15th, 2022: Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Live At City Winery Atlanta
Marvin Sapp
July 15th, 2022: Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Live At City Winery Atlanta
Erica and TJ
July 15th, 2022: Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Live At City Winery Atlanta
Otis Kemp
July 15th, 2022: Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Live At City Winery Atlanta
Major.
July 15th, 2022: Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Live At City Winery Atlanta
Bizzle
July 15th, 2022: Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Live At City Winery Atlanta
Marvin Sapp
July 15th, 2022: Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Live At City Winery Atlanta
Kelontae Gavin
July 15th, 2022: Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Live At City Winery Atlanta
James Fortune
July 15th, 2022: Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Live At City Winery Atlanta
Erica And TJ
July 15th, 2022: Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Live At City Winery Atlanta
James Fortune
July 15th, 2022: Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Live At City Winery Atlanta
Doe
July 15th, 2022: Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Live At City Winery Atlanta
Marvin Sapp
July 15th, 2022: Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Live At City Winery Atlanta
Erica and TJ
July 15th, 2022: Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Live At City Winery Atlanta
Get Up Mornings With Erica Campbell At City Winery Atlanta
July 15th, 2022: Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Live At City Winery Atlanta marvin sapp,erica campbell,doe,james fortune,zebulon ellis,griff,david & tamela mann,major.,otis kemp
Get Up Mornings With Erica Campbell At City Winery Atlanta
July 15th, 2022: Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Live At City Winery Atlanta
Get Up Mornings With Erica Campbell At City Winery Atlanta
July 15th, 2022: Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Live At City Winery Atlanta
Get Up Mornings With Erica Campbell At City Winery Atlanta
July 15th, 2022: Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Live At City Winery Atlanta
Get Up Mornings With Erica Campbell At City Winery Atlanta
July 15th, 2022: Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Live At City Winery Atlanta
Marvin Sapp
July 15th, 2022: Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Live At City Winery Atlanta
Doe
July 15th, 2022: Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Live At City Winery Atlanta
James Fortune
July 15th, 2022: Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Live At City Winery Atlanta
Otis Kemp
July 15th, 2022: Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Live At City Winery Atlanta
Feeling Positive!
July 15th, 2022: Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Live At City Winery Atlanta
Erica and Griff
July 15th, 2022: Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Live At City Winery Atlanta
Isabel Davis
July 15th, 2022: Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Live At City Winery Atlanta
Gerald and Tammi Haddon
July 15th, 2022: Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Live At City Winery Atlanta
Zebulon Ellis
July 15th, 2022: Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Live At City Winery Atlanta
Major.
July 15th, 2022: Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Live At City Winery Atlanta