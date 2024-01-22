Listen Live
Arts & Entertainment

Do That Stuff! George Clinton Receives His Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Published on January 22, 2024

George "Dr. Funkenstein" Clinton Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

We will always be here for the honoring of Black music icons, especially when it comes to the prestigious honor of receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

That’s why we couldn’t think of a better soul, or soul legend, who’s a more deserving recipient other than the head honcho of Parliament-Funkadelic himself, George Clinton.

 

 

The age-defying 82-year-old father of funk was given an official induction ceremony last Friday (January 19) on the iconic Hollywood Boulevard in California. On board to help bestow Clinton with the honorific title was friend and musical contemporary Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, civil rights attorney Ben Crump, songwriter Janie Bradford and even a handful of fraternity brothers of Omega Psi Phi. The latter has adopted his hit single, “Atomic Dog,” as the organization’s national anthem for over 40 years.

Take a look below at what George Clinton had to say during his Hollywood Walk Of Fame induction speech, via Billboard:

 

“Noting to audience laughter that he was going to read his speech ‘because I’m so emotional and ain’t no way in hell I’m going to remember all this s—,’ the newly minted Hollywood Walk of Fame inductee called it an ‘honor to receive a star alongside the many notables from the world of entertainment. The old fans and new fans who let the music move their souls; you all know who I’m talking about [because] I’ve always said it’s the people who make the funk. [Also] thank you to the Omega Psi Phi fraternity] brothers who adopted ‘Atomic Dog’ as their national anthem and keeping it relevant for over 40 years. Damn! 40 years. Now as we drop the star, let it be a symbol not just for George Clinton but for the power of the funk, the power of unity of one nation under a groove. This acknowledgement does not mark a destination or even a pause because we’re still going forward. I was encouraged by [artists] like Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, De La Soul, 2Pac, Kendrick Lamar, Prince, Red Hot Chili Peppers and all those who said funk inspired them. They used the DNA of funk and that inspired me to go on in my fight for musical rights — thank you, Ben Crump — and not just for me but for all [artists’] rights that have been mishandled.'”

 

We can’t begin to describe how long overdue this is, but we’re just delighted to see the OG getting what’s rightfully his. Congrats, king — do that stuff!

 

Take a look below at more photos from George Clinton’s Hollywood Walk Of Fame induction ceremony:

 

1. George Clinton honored with his star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame

George "Dr. Funkenstein" Clinton Honored with Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame Source:Getty

2. George Clinton and Stephanie Lynn Goshorn

George "Dr. Funkenstein" Clinton Honored with Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame Source:Getty

3. George Clinton and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity members

George "Dr. Funkenstein" Clinton Honored with Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame Source:Getty

4. George Clinton with his Hollywood Walk of Fame plaque

TOPSHOT-US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-CELEBRITY-HWOF Source:Getty

5. George Clinton, attorney Ben Crump, songwriter Janie Bradford and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Anthony Kiedis

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-CELEBRITY-HWOF Source:Getty

6. George Clinton speaks during his Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony

George "Dr. Funkenstein" Clinton Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame Source:Getty

7. Anthony Kiedis speaks in honor of George Clinton

George "Dr. Funkenstein" Clinton Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame Source:Getty

8. Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Anthony Kiedis and George Clinton

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-CELEBRITY-HWOF Source:Getty

9. Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers and George Clinton

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-CELEBRITY-HWOF Source:Getty

10. George Clinton aka “Dr. Funkenstein”

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-CELEBRITY-HWOF Source:Getty

11. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-CELEBRITY-HWOF Source:Getty

12. George “Dr. Funkenstein” Clinton gets his star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame

George "Dr. Funkenstein" Clinton Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame Source:Getty

13. George Clinton representing for Parliament-Funkadelic

George "Dr. Funkenstein" Clinton Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame Source:Getty

14. Hollywood Walk Of Fame inductee George Clinton

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-CELEBRITY-WOF Source:Getty

15. George Clinton’s star on Hollywood Blvd in Hollywood, California

George "Dr. Funkenstein" Clinton Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame Source:Getty

