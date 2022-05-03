Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Being friends with Kanye West definitely has its perks.

Of course, you get features on your albums, like Future received on “Keep It Burnin’,” but if you’re lucky, you also get the fashion mogul to design the merch for your latest album. Since Future has been rocking with Ye for a decade now, he was able to get the Donda CEO to develop all the clothing for I NEVER LIKED YOU, his 9th studio album.

In true Kanye fashion, when he gets stuck into a specific designing phase, everything attached to his name during that era looks eerily similar yet still sells out. Mr. West has been on the oversized dark clothing wave for a while, and the vibe shines through on his I NEVER LIKED YOU merch. The clothing consists of black and maroon hoodies that feature the album’s title across the middle of the chest, while solely the black colorway has a Freebandz bird sprawled across the back.

The collection also features two long-sleeve tees with screenshots of the Keep It Burnin video with Future on the front and a hooded face and gloved hands on either sleeve. Ye also put some work in for the accessories with hats to match the hoodies, an eye mask similar to the one Future dons on the album’s cover, and a face mask similar to the one Kanye’s been rocking in public.

If you aren’t feeling Ye’s current design ethos, there are also two Cactus Plant Flea Market pieces that may pique your interest. But if you’re looking to cop anything, be sure to hurry up as collection is only available until Thursday, May 5, at midnight. Get a better look at everything available below.

Future Taps Kanye West To Design Merch For “I NEVER LIKED YOU” was originally published on cassiuslife.com