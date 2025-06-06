Former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Leaves Democratic Party

If you haven’t grown tired of CNN host Jake Tapper, who has been on a crusade to bash the Democratic Party to help sell his book, wait till you hear from Karine Jean-Pierre.

That’s right, the first black person and the first openly LGBTQ person to serve as the White House press secretary has not only written a book bashing her time in office, but she’s left the Democratic Party and is now an Independent, according to a press release announcing her new book, Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines.

While Jean Pierre is not definitive over her reasoning for abandoning the Democratic Party, she did note that she’s chosen to “look beyond party lines” and is embracing “life as an independent,” adding that this decision didn’t come lightly, ABC News reports.

“Until January 20, I was responsible for speaking on behalf of the President of the United States,” Jean-Pierre said in a statement, ABC News reports. “At noon on that day, I became a private citizen who, like all Americans and many of our allies around the world, had to contend with what was to come next for our country.”

Jean-Pierre’s departure comes as the Democratic Party is looking to gain any kind of traction following Donald Trump’s election win in 2024.

“I determined that the danger we face as a country requires freeing ourselves of boxes,” she said in the release. “We need to be willing to exercise the ability to think creatively and plan strategically. We need to be clear-eyed and questioning, rather than blindly loyal and obedient as we may have been in the past.”

“Freeing ourselves of boxes is truly at the heart and soul of my new book, Independent,” she added.

Jean-Pierre may be the highest-ranking Black woman to leave the Democratic Party, but she won’t be the last. Many Black women have grown weary of supporting a party that blindly neglects their interests. Black women are not just supporters of Democrats; they are the backbone of the party.

From The Guardian:

Black women have been the most ardent supporters of the Democratic Party. Most recently, in the 2024 election, they voted for Kamala Harris at 92%. Since 1972, Black people’s overall support for Democrats has stayed at about 90% during a presidential election, with Black women voting even more Democratic than Black men. No other demographic has maintained that level of voter loyalty for a political party.

Publishers note that the book will provide a glimpse into the White House as Democrats pushed for President Joe Biden to drop off the 2024 ticket due to “the betrayal by the Democratic Party that led to his decision.”

ABC News notes that Jean-Pierre became White House press secretary on May 13, 2022, after Jen Psaki stepped down, and served in that role until the end of President Biden’s term in office.

She also worked under former President Barack Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The book is scheduled to be released on October 21.

