Flau’jae Johnson Reveals She’s No Longer Friends With Angel Reese, Social Media Has Theories Why

Angel Reese can’t seem to catch a break.

She’s admittedly gotten off to a rough start this season, averaging 10 points, and was recently criticized by boxer Claressa Shields over winning the Sportswoman of the Year BET Award.

And now, former friend and teammate Flau’jae Johnson has revealed that the two aren’t as close as they once were, a few years ago when they led LSU to an NCAA championship over the Caitlin Clark-led Iowa Hawkeyes in 2023.

Johnson spoke about the relationship breakdown during a recent interview with The Breakfast Club.

“We’re not friends,” Johnson said. “But I mean, like, that bond that we had, and that thing we did together, win the national championship, you can never take that away from us.”

Johnson wouldn’t go too much into details, but admits something did happen behind closed doors.

“It was a lot of media, it was a lot of locker room stuff, you know what I’m saying?” Johnson continued. “You know, sometimes, like, stuff happens, you wish it don’t happen but it do and you just gotta grow.”

Despite them no longer being friends, there doesn’t seem to be a beef, as Johnson still supports her against social media haters, saying she’s “killing it in the WNBA.“

She continued, saying, “I support her in everything she do. I be on social media clowning the folks that be trying to talk down on her. I’m just proud of her, but like, you know, stuff happens.”

Fans sniffed out a potential issue between the two LSU stars in 2023 when their mothers engaged in a social media feud.

At the time, Angel’s mother, Angel Webb Reese, critiqued Johnson’s grammar. Johnson’s mother, Kia Brooks, fired back in the Instagram comments, writing, “You definitely know about grammar errors when your daughter got a 2.0-or-less grade point average. Stop being petty, fake, and hateful, and take responsibility for you and your daughter’s actions.”

At the time, Angel Reese nixed the rumors by tweeting, “Please don’t believe everything you read,” so there’s no telling if that is the reason for their falling out.

See how social media is reacting to the former teammates becoming distant below.

