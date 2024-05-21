First Look Photos From Season 3 of ‘Bel-Air’ Hints At Summer, Summer, Summer Time Fun & Drama

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Remember when everyone thought Bel-Air was going to flop? We don’t either. The hit Peacock series based on Morgan Cooper’s viral trailer puts a dramatic spin on Will Smith’s iconic NBC comedy sitcom, which has made it to season 3. Now we are getting some first-look photos.

Season 3 of Bel-Air will arrive this summer, and when the show returns, all of the action will take place during Will Smith’s favorite time of the year, he made an iconic rap tune about.

In a press release, Peacock, Will (Jabari Banks) is making the most of his new life in Bel-Air but continuing to do things his way while still being a member of the wealthy Banks family.

This upcoming season will focus on many storylines, including Will’s still-growing relationship with his cousin, Carlton (Olly Sholotan), who is still dealing with addiction and building his reputation, Hillary’s (Coco Jones) love life, Aunt Viv (Cassandra Freeman) and Uncle Phil’s (Adrian Holmes) marriage, Ashley’s (Akira Akbar) coming of age and Geoffrey’s (Jimmy Akingbola) past.

Showrunner Carla Banks Waddle Reveals Season 3 Will Have Plenty of “Great Discussions”

Showrunner, executive producer, and writer Carla Banks Waddle spoke on the upcoming season, adding, “Bel-Air has always been a show with a strong cultural point of view. Season 3 explores questions like, how do you prove yourself in a world that views you in limited ways? How do you reach beyond your comfort zone to create new opportunities for yourself? How does a family rebuild broken trust?”

“In addition to our soapy teen and family stories, this season we’ll have a lot of great discussions on the gentrification happening in South LA and how so many people are capitalizing on the economy at the cost of the community. And this convo will become a backdrop through the season. ”

Bel-Air’s Season 3 Synopsis Per Peacock:

In season three, school’s out for the summer, and Will is doing Bel-Air his way. Being a part of the Banks family has given him a new perspective – it isn’t just about wealth, it means that Will now has options to lean into other things that excite him and has the privilege to dream bigger. As Will makes an exciting pivot, he finds a partner in Carlton, who desperately wants to leave his life of addiction behind and rebuild his damaged reputation. And while the dynamic duo has a lot of exciting wins, working together also reveals fundamental differences in their backgrounds and worldviews. Can a partnership of such extremes work? Pressure at work and home will also pose challenges for Viv and Phil. How does a couple hold strong when their lives are at sea? Hilary’s romantic journey with LaMarcus will face some shocking hurdles, and Ashley’s views on romance will start to blossom as she comes of age the summer before she starts high school, and Geoffrey’s London past will come a little too close to home.

Bel-Air season 3 arrives on Peacock on August 15. Expect a trailer very soon.

You can see more photos from season 3 in the gallery below.

First Look Photos From Season 3 of ‘Bel-Air’ Hints At Summer, Summer, Summer Time Fun & Drama was originally published on cassiuslife.com