Elon Musk Pulls All-Nighter To Rip President Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ As “Massive, Outrageous, And Pork-Filled”

Just days after leaving his government gig at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Elon Musk is already taking issue with how Elon Musk is already taking issue with how President Donald Trump is running things.

So, he took to X account to let his grievances be known to his more than 200 million followers.

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore,” he wrote. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”

Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” is true to its name; it will increase the budget deficit by $600 billion within the next fiscal year.

It would make Trump’s 2017 income tax cuts permanent, expand spending on defense, and border security. However, it would also cut programs such as Medicaid, the Affordable Care Act (ACA), and SNAP, leaving 11 million Americans uninsured. It would also diminish

clean energy and electric vehicle tax credits.

Throughout the night, he continued to hate on the bill, retweeting a skyrocketing graph of the USA’s national debt, with a caption that read, “

Mammoth spending bills are bankrupting America!

ENOUGH.”

He later added, “

This immense level of overspending will drive America into debt slavery!”

The Tesla founder adds that the government’s 25% revenue that goes to interest payments will soon become so overwhelming that programs like

social security w

ill suffer.

He wasn’t alone in his thinking, and even republican lawmakers failed to fall in line with Trump’s ideals and agreed, including Thomas Massie and Rand Paul, who called it “

the largest increase of the debt ceiling ever and will have the United States borrowing $5T over the next 2 years. This bill is the opposite of conservative, and we should not pass it.”

Even Trump loyalist Marjorie Taylor Greene was criticized for admitting she hadn’t thoroughly read the bill. If she had, she’d have opposed it, specifically over its implications regarding artificial intelligence.