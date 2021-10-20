HomeArts & Entertainment

Ciara, Kerry Washington, Halle Berry Slay At ELLE’S 2021 Women In Hollywood Event

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
ELLE's 27th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren And Lexus - Inside

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

A star-studded list of Black celebrity women strut their stuff down the red carpet during ELLE’s 2021 Women In Hollywood event on Oct. 19. Ciara, Kerry Washington, Jennifer Hudson, Angelina Jolie, and Halle Berry were among the nine women being honored during the massive celebration for their achievements in the entertainment industry. Last year’s soiree was canceled due to the pandemic, so everyone showed up and showed out!
Berry attended the lavish event in a long-sleeve black and pink flowing gown paired with silver earrings and black heels. The “Monster’s Ball” star was being honored for breaking barriers in the film industry for women of color. In her in-depth interview for Elle’s Women in Hollywood issue, the star was praised for her history-making Oscar win for Best Actress, a feat that cemented her name in history books as the first and only Black woman to win the category. Berry was also showered with accolades for her forthcoming Netflix film, Bruised, where she will make her directional debut.

“I started my career 30 years ago when Black women didn’t really have a prominent place in the industry, so I understand what it is to fight for what you believe in,” she shared during her profile interview, adding that the film’s main character is heavily inspired by her journey in Hollywood. “I love stories that are about redemption, allowing people second chances—and in our case, last chances. I love knowing that we can all make mistakes and be forgiven,” she added.
Berry wasn’t the only lady who showed up styled at ELLE’s prestigious Women in Hollywood event. Debbie Allen, MJ Rodriguez, and a slew of celebs also turned heads in killer looks. Let’s take a look at their fierce styles and a few more beautiful ensembles from the night.

Ciara, Kerry Washington, Halle Berry Slay At ELLE’S 2021 Women In Hollywood Event  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington Source:Getty

Kerry Washington stunned in a Ralph & Russo dress during the event.

2. Jurnee Smollett

Jurnee Smollett Source:Getty

Lovecraft Country star Jurnee Smollet opted for a sheer Black Versace dress that featured a flowing train. Smollett’s tone legs set the look off too!

3. Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson Source:Getty

Jennifer Hudson was one of this year’s honorees at the event. The songstress came dressed to the nines in an all-white Ralph Lauren and Pomellato suit.

4. MJ Rodriguez

MJ Rodriguez Source:Getty

Pose actress MJ Rodriguez looked flawless in a green sequin dress.

5. Ciara

Ciara Source:Getty

Cici looked to die for in an all-white Mônot dress paired with white heels and a curly up-do.

6. Nicole Ari Parker

Nicole Ari Parker Source:Getty

And Just Like That actress Nicole Ari Parker looked gorgeous in a yellow fitted pencil dress.

7. Moses Ingram

Moses Ingram Source:Getty

Moses Ingram shut down the red carpet in an all-white satin Christopher Kane ensemble.

8. Lena Waithe

Lena Waithe Source:Getty

“The Chi”s Lena Waithe looked rather dapper in a dark blue Waraire suit paired with gold and black loafers. 

9. ELLE’s 27th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration

ELLE's 27th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration Source:Getty

Jennifer Hudson, Ciara, and Kerry Washington linked up for a quick selfie during the star-studded event.

10. Debbie Ellen

Debbie Ellen Source:Getty

The iconic Debbie Ellen was in attendance at Elle’s stellar event in a Black textured blazer and comfortable slacks. It’s the simplicity for us!

More From BlackAmericaWeb
Related Galleries
Jamie Foxx On The Red Carpet
To Wed Or Not To Wed? Jamie Foxx Sparks Marriage Debate After Saying It's Not For Him
Clash Of The Rap Titans: Big Daddy Kane vs KRS-One VERZUZ Was All We Asked For & More, But Who Won?
Cardi B Joe Biden ELLE Magazine
Cardi B Has Stopped Talking Politics: "I Was Tired Of Getting Bullied By The Republicans"
Regina King, Jay-Z, Kelly Rowland And More Light Up The Red Carpet Of The LA Premiere Of “The Harder They Fall”
Happy Birthday Usher! Check Out His Adorable Family Photos Through The Years
Who Is The New Real Housewives Of Potomac Friend, Askale Davis? [PHOTOS]
Close