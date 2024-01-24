Editor’s Letter: NeNe Leakes Is Bringing Us Into The New Year

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Welcome to 2024, the year of truth. With Pluto entering Aquarius, this year will bring many transformations, personal growth, and an awakening that will dismantle old institutions. It’s a time to embrace new things, apply everything you’ve learned, and thrive as your best self. And who better than NeNe “I said what I said” Leakes to usher us into the New Year. NeNe is our January cover star.

As a reality TV icon, NeNe Leakes has given us an abundance of one-liners, mantras “(I’m very rich”) and gifs to match our every mood. She has pushed the culture forward by showcasing her authentic self and we’re here to give her flowers.

In our cover story, penned by the equally high-spirited Danielle Young, Nene opens up about shedding the persona the outside world has assigned to her and walking in her soft girl era. Nene is a pioneer in many ways. While she is hesitant to accept the moniker “queen of reality TV,” she certainly “receives it.” More than a reality TV figure, NeNe has been an advocate for equal pay behind closed doors.

NeNe has personally taught me to mean what I say and say what I mean. To stand on business, as the girls say. So thank you NeNe, for living authentically and out loud while representing for Black women in spaces we’re told we don’t belong.

The New Year is the perfect time to set intentions for the next 365 days. What are your goals for 2024? How do you practice self-care? How do you show up every day and is that the version of yourself you’re comfortable with?

While you’re thinking, keep scrolling for more images from NeNe’s HelloBeautiful cover shoot.

Cover Credits:

Photographer: Dalvin Adams

Cover Story: Danielle Young

Editorial Director of Style & Beauty: Shamika Sanders

VP of Content: Kirsten West Savali

SVP of Content: Allison McGevna

Digi Tech: David Morico

Photo Assistant: Elvis Piedra

Makeup Artist: La’Tara Deshazior

Hair Stylist: Terrence Davidson

Wardrobe Stylist: Shaq Palmer

BTS Video: Khomari Flash & Clifford Johnson

Creative Director: Jordan Benston

Production Company: The Oracle Media

Production Team: Maisha Peace, Brooke Langley, Kyree West, Jasmine Hardy, Tyanna Seton

Location: Studio Space Atlanta

Editor’s Letter: NeNe Leakes Is Bringing Us Into The New Year was originally published on hellobeautiful.com