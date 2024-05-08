Earth Wind & Fire, Ashanti, Chaka Khan Take the Stage On The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

It went down on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage with another night of great shows! This time the legendary Earth Wind and Fire, Chaka Khan, Ashanti, and JaRule took the stage on the top deck under the stars!Earth Wind and Fire performed their classics like September, Sing a Song, and more backed up by their full band.Chaka Khan blessed us with her amazing vocals hitting those high notes we love on I'm Every Woman, and the smooth melodies of Sweet Thang.And Ashanti and JaRule gave us a duo performance with a blend of their own hits and their collaborations such as Always On Time.Check out performances, pictures, and more below.