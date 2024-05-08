Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Earth Wind & Fire, Ashanti, Chaka Khan Take the Stage On The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Published on May 8, 2024
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024

Source: @Nia_Noelle / Nia Noelle

It went down on the 23rd annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage with another night of great shows!  This time the legendary Earth Wind and Fire, Chaka Khan, Ashanti, and JaRule took the stage on the top deck under the stars!
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
Earth Wind and Fire performed their classics like September, Sing a Song, and more backed up by their full band.
Chaka Khan blessed us with her amazing vocals hitting those high notes we love on I’m Every Woman, and the smooth melodies of Sweet Thang. And Ashanti and JaRule gave us a duo performance with a blend of their own hits and their collaborations such as Always On Time. Check out performances, pictures, and more below. READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:  

1. Tom Joyner

Tom Joyner
Source: BensonBlake.com

Tom Joyner on the Fantastic Voyage 2024

2. Chaka Khan

Chaka Khan
Source: BensonBlake.com

Chaka Khan on stage at the Fantastic Voyage 2024

3. Radio One Founder Cathy Hughes

Radio One Founder Cathy Hughes
Source: BensonBlake.com

Radio One Founder Cathy Hughes at the Fantastic Voyage 2024

4. Ashanti & JaRule

Ashanti & JaRule
Source: BensonBlake.com

Ashanti & JaRule at the Fantastic Voyage 2024

5. Alton Walker

Alton Walker
Source: Nia Noelle

Alton Walker at the Fantastic Voyage 2024

6. Myra J

Myra J
Source: Nia Noelle

Myra J at the Fantastic Voyage 2024

7. Earth Wind and Fire

Earth Wind and Fire
Source: Nia Noelle

Earth Wind and Fire performs at the Fantastic Voyage 2024

8. JaRule

JaRule
Source: Nia Noelle

JaRule at the Fantastic Voyage 2024

9. AJ Calloway

AJ Calloway
Source: Nia Noelle

AJ Calloway at the Fantastic Voyage 2024

10. The Crowd Loving the Show

The Crowd Loving the Show
Source: Nia Noelle

The crowd loving the show at the Fantastic Voyage 2024

11. Cruizers Enoying the Show

Cruizers Enoying the Show
Source: Nia Noelle

Cruizers enjoying the show at the Fantastic Voyage 2024

12. Ashanti

Ashanti
Source: Nia Noelle

Ashanti dances on stage at the Fantastic Voyage 2024

13. Earth Wind and Fire

Earth Wind and Fire
Source: BensonBlake.com

Earth Wind and Fire at the Fantastic Voyage 2024

14. Earth Wind and Fire

Earth Wind and Fire
Source: Nia Noelle

Earth Wind and Fire at the Fantastic Voyage 2024

More from Black America Web

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close