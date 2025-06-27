Listen Live
Pop Culture

Drake Hits Back At T-Pain Critiquing His Inability To “Gracefully Bow Out” & Retire, Social Media Piles On

Published on June 27, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Drake’s always down for a quick Instagram dig at any other artists who discredit him, and the latest to get a response is T-Pain.

The Florida crooner was on the Crash Dummies podcast earlier this month, where he talked about his nearly 20-year career since releasing “Buy U A Drank.” With two decades under his belt, he discusses the possibility of gradually stepping away from the musical limelight and how Drake fits into that around the 30-minute mark.

Related Stories

“One thing I learned from Drake, but one thing he hasn’t followed his own words. Drake said, ‘I wanna be one of them people that gracefully bow out and not get kicked out,’” T-Pain remembers.

T-Pain continues, saying that Drake has become the artist “he didn’t wanna become” because he’s constantly pestering his fans with new music.

He adds that his view of the 6 God’s mindset is ‘No, listen, OK, I got another one. Hold on, check this out. Y’all ain’t like that one? OK, real quick, just one more. Let me try one more.’”

In comparison, T-Pain believes he understands that his influence on music speaks for itself and will continue to release music, albeit under less stressful terms, at his own pace, rather than at the behest of fickle fans. 

“Y’all n-ggas don’t give a f-ck if I live or die. Why the f-ck would I keep trying to impress y’all? I’m out,” he says of his own train of thought. “I’m done. I did everything that I’m trying to do. I changed the game. I made a sound. What else?”

Drake caught wind of the T-Pain critique via a clip posted to TorontoRappers’ Instagram account, responding, “This guy always had resentment for me [laughing emoji] you can hear it every time he speaks on my name.”

The retirement conversation was sparked by a 2023 interview Drake did with Lil Yachty, where he discusses the dangers of addiction to the limelight and the competitive nature of rap that older acts seem to overlook.

“Sometimes it’ll baffle you, like why are these people still making attempts at trying to be present in the space? And then you’ll realize they probably, their needs and desires and their soul was probably fed for so long off of being a guy, or the guy, that they can’t let it go,” Drake said at the time. 

Instead of becoming the old man at the party, Drake vowed to make an exit on his terms, but made it clear he’s not ready now.

See socials’ reaction to Drake’s latest rift with a fellow entertainer below.

Drake Hits Back At T-Pain Critiquing His Inability To “Gracefully Bow Out” & Retire, Social Media Piles On  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

More from Black America Web
Trending
10 Items
News

10 Famous Figures Who Beat RICO Charges — Including Diddy

26 Items
Pop Culture

The Diddy Trial: In Pictures

Entertainment

“A Different World” Revival Begins Filming at Clark Atlanta University

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
56 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Sports

Randy Moss Returning To ESPN Ahead of NFL Season After Cancer Battle

8 Items
Entertainment

What to Bring to a July 4th Fireworks Show: Your Ultimate Checklist

In The Water At Idlewild
Travel

Historically Black Beaches Perfect for Your Summer Getaway

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close