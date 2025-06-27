Drake Hits Back At T-Pain Critiquing His Inability To “Gracefully Bow Out” & Retire, Social Media Piles On

Drake’s always down for a quick Instagram dig at any other artists who discredit him, and the latest to get a response is T-Pain.

The Florida crooner was on the Crash Dummies podcast earlier this month, where he talked about his nearly 20-year career since releasing “Buy U A Drank.” With two decades under his belt, he discusses the possibility of gradually stepping away from the musical limelight and how Drake fits into that around the 30-minute mark.

“One thing I learned from Drake, but one thing he hasn’t followed his own words. Drake said, ‘I wanna be one of them people that gracefully bow out and not get kicked out,’” T-Pain remembers.

T-Pain continues, saying that Drake has become the artist “he didn’t wanna become” because he’s constantly pestering his fans with new music.

He adds that his view of the 6 God’s mindset is ‘No, listen, OK, I got another one. Hold on, check this out. Y’all ain’t like that one? OK, real quick, just one more. Let me try one more.’”

In comparison, T-Pain believes he understands that his influence on music speaks for itself and will continue to release music, albeit under less stressful terms, at his own pace, rather than at the behest of fickle fans.

“Y’all n-ggas don’t give a f-ck if I live or die. Why the f-ck would I keep trying to impress y’all? I’m out,” he says of his own train of thought. “I’m done. I did everything that I’m trying to do. I changed the game. I made a sound. What else?”

Drake caught wind of the T-Pain critique via a clip posted to TorontoRappers’ Instagram account, responding, “This guy always had resentment for me [laughing emoji] you can hear it every time he speaks on my name.”

The retirement conversation was sparked by a 2023 interview Drake did with Lil Yachty, where he discusses the dangers of addiction to the limelight and the competitive nature of rap that older acts seem to overlook.

“Sometimes it’ll baffle you, like why are these people still making attempts at trying to be present in the space? And then you’ll realize they probably, their needs and desires and their soul was probably fed for so long off of being a guy, or the guy, that they can’t let it go,” Drake said at the time.

Instead of becoming the old man at the party, Drake vowed to make an exit on his terms, but made it clear he’s not ready now.

See socials’ reaction to Drake’s latest rift with a fellow entertainer below.

