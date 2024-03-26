Listen Live
Pop Culture

Diddy Spotted Pacing Around Miami Airport After Both Homes Raided Over Sex Trafficking Claims

Published on March 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fantastic Voyage Generic Graphics Updated Nov 2023
Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE

Black Tie Affair For Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Late yesterday afternoon, news broke that the allegations of rape, sex trafficking and sexual abuse against Diddy have reached new levels.

He may have settled with Cassie but is fighting several other cases. Now, the music mogul’s two homes in Los Angeles and Miami have been raided by local authorities and Homeland Security.

In a statement, Homeland Security revealed that it participated in the raid, hoping to recover information and evidence relevant to one of its current investigations.

“Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners,”  Homeland Security Investigations told the AP. “We will provide further information as it becomes available.

News helicopters were quick to catch wind of the raid and were atop his sprawling Holmby Hills mansion in Los Angeles. While Diddy wasn’t spotted as authorities emptied the house, two of his sons, Christian and Justin, appeared to be detained by them.

TMZ, which tracks Diddy’s LoveAir LLC Jet, determined that Monday evening, after landing at Van Nuys Airport, the plane took off again and eventually landed in Antigua.

However, it turns out that Diddy wasn’t aboard the jet and was later spotted pacing around a Miami airport.

“We’re told this shows Diddy pacing around outside a Customs office there at the airport—and as you can see … he’s not being detained, and he certainly doesn’t seem to be in custody here. Instead, Diddy is just walking around all by his lonesome,” writes TMZ, which adds that eyewitnesses say the feds questioned him.

The raid comes months after Diddy’s ex, Cassie, accused him of rape and assault in a detailed, lengthy lawsuit that she filed in New York federal court. Diddy settled the case the very next day, but more popped up, including gangraping and trafficking a 17-year-old and assaulting a male producer.

See how social media is reacting to the raid below.

Diddy Spotted Pacing Around Miami Airport After Both Homes Raided Over Sex Trafficking Claims  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

Trending
19 items
Pop Culture

Diddy Spotted Pacing Around Miami Airport After Both Homes Raided Over Sex Trafficking Claims

News

Sandra Crouch: Celebration Of Life Announced, Cause of Death Revealed

Entertainment

Michael Jackson’s Estate Claim They Paid The Singer’s Mother Over $55M

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Video Shows Kyle Rittenhouse Booed Off Stage At University Of Memphis After Non-Answer About Racism

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
News

Report: Sean “Diddy” Combs Homes Raided by The Feds

News

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Alleged “Drug Mule” Arrested In Miami

News

NFL Player On The Run After Warrant Issued For Domestic Abuse Charges

Entertainment

Wow, That’s Innovative: Google Taps Naomi Campbell, Sha’Carri Richardson, Brent Faiyaz & Bronny James To Introduce New ‘Circle To Search’ Feature

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close