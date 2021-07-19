HomeArts & Entertainment

Copy & Paste: Ice-T Trends On Social Media After Seeing Photos Of His Daughter! [PHOTOS]

Posted 9 hours ago

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE

Social media is asking did Coco’s genes even try!  Coco dropped a series of photos of her and her daughter looking just like her daddy! Once social media saw the five-year-old’s face, fans immediately started to compare her resemblance to Ice-T.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

According to her Instagram, Chanel Nicole is now out and about with her parents, showing up on the sidelines supporting her dad with her mom.  Check out the cutest photos of Ice-T’s twin below!

 

 

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Copy & Paste: Ice-T Trends On Social Media After Seeing Photos Of His Daughter! [PHOTOS]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

More From BlackAmericaWeb
Related Galleries
Aaliyah Fans Sign Mural In Tribute
20 Years Of 'Aaliyah': A Look At Baby Girl's 2001 Self-Titled Album & Its Decades-Spanning Influence
15 Classic Moments That Show How Much Hip-Hop Loved Biz Markie
Rapper KTS Dre Reportedly Shot 64 Times Moments After Exiting Cook County Jail
The 1999 MTV Video Music Awards
Happy Birthday Queen Bee: 7 Rappers Lil Kim Paved The Way For
Barack Obama Reveals His 2021 Summer Playlist
Close