Coachella Street Style: Cowboy Couture Takes Over Day One Of The 2024 Coachella Music Festival

Attention fashion lovers and festival goers: The 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is here, kicking off a highly anticipated outdoor season. Held over the first two weekends in April, the Southern California event boasts a stacked lineup of celebrity favorites and A-list music stars.

Coachella 2024 will be held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio from April 12 to 14 and April 19 to 21. If you can’t make it to the West Coast, the entire event will also be streamed live on YouTube.

Chloe Bailey, Victoria Monet, and Ice Spice Headline Weekend One Of Coachella

Organizers have dubbed the first weekend as “Vampire Weekend 1.”

We look forward to seeing several acts on various stages this opening weekend, including Lil Uzi Vert, Ice Spice, Tems, Lil Yachty, Doja Cat, Coi Leray, Victoria Monet, Jhene Aiko, and Chloe Bailey.

Chloe spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her Coachella performance in February. When asked what fans can expect, she said,” Going all out, doing the most of course. You know, just dancing and singing my heart out.”

2024 Coachella Festival Fashion Gallery: Day One

Synonymous with its music, arts, and incredible activations is Coachella’s over-the-top, hippie, and, at times, outrageous fashion. Each year, we expect to see fits inspired by the hottest trends, social media viral videos, and celebrity style.

Further, Coachella fashion has always been about individuality and self-expression. The event is a chance to experiment, embrace the avant-garde, and create looks that exemplify one’s personal style.

Think New York Fashion Week street style meets concert couture.

As we kick off the 2024 Coachella, attendees’ style did not disappoint. A combination of cowboy couture, dynamic denim, and hippie chic, we couldn’t get enough of the outdoor fashion moments. Keep scrolling to see what fits we spotted on Day One.

