Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

It seems like television is back in full swing. We have curated a special ‘What to Watch’ TV list for fans this week. There are some previously recommended shows and newly added programming that we know will excite the TV lover inside of you. Check out the trailers for this week’s ‘What to Watch’ TV list inside.

The weather outside might be a little frightful, but these TV shows are so delightful. Whether you want to explore something more dramatic like Prime Video’s new series “Expats” starring Nicole Kidman or you’re interested in something more lighthearted like Peacock’s “Ted” starrint Seth MacFarlane, we have options for you.

Hulu’s “A Shop For Killers” made our list again this week, because those first two episodes had us glued to the screen and at the edge of our seats. The show follows a niece, who lost her parents and grew up in the hands of an Uncle who clearly has a daunting past. A past which leads to his sudden death and her subsequent demise. The show is a spinoff of Korean drama series, “A Killer’s Shopping List.”

Another show we are excited to add to the list this week is Disney+ and Hulu’s “The Artful Dodger.” The drama series is set in 1850s Australia and based 15 years after the events of Oliver Twist. Jack Dawkins’ past returns to haunt him, as he moves back to the world of crime after leaving behind pick-pocketing to become a surgeon.

As always, there’s something for everyone. So snuggle up on your couch this weekend and enjoy our favorite shows of the week.

Check out our ‘What to Watch’ TV list with some of these classic and fresh series below:

Check Out This Week’s ‘What to Watch’ TV List Featuring ‘Expats,’ ‘A Shop For Killers’ & More was originally published on globalgrind.com