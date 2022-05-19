HomeArts & Entertainment

Meet Charlamange The God’s Lovely Wife Jessica Gadsden

The Hollywood Reporter Most Powerful People In Media Presented By A&E - Arrivals

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Yes, Charlamagne is married.

Many people were surprised to know that Charlamagne has a wife, when he and his wife, Jessica Gadsen popped up at The Hollywood Reporters’ annual Most Powerful People in Media on May 17, 2022 in New York.

Born in South Carolina, Jessica Gadsden has a BA in journalism and mass communication, an MBA, and a BS in biology and now works as a fitness coach, owning her own gym

She and Charlamagne knew each other since they were both in high school and that is where they began dating. Knowing Charlamagne’s personality, many question his faithfulness as many were shocked to know he even had a wife. And for those that guessed it, yes, Charlamagne and Jessica’s relationship suffered yet survived  mutual infidelity. Nonetheless, the couple exchanged wedding vows and have four beautiful children.

See photos of Jessica Gasden.

 

