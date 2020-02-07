CLOSE
Central State University Names Jack Thomas The New President

Posted February 7, 2020

Central State University the premier public historically black university in Wilberforce, Ohio announced Jack Thomas as their new president during a live press conference Friday morning.

“I’m honored to have been chosen as the next president of Central State University… This institution has such a rich tradition and noble legacy.”

Thomas went on to say, “We have so many future goals to accomplish, and I know we will have the courage and audacity to do it with excellence.”

Most recently Thomas served as president of Western Illinois University, but he resigned in June after eight years at the school.

CSU nurtures students within a value-based environment focused on excellence in teaching and learning, research, and public service.

2. Watch the announcement LIVE!

Posted by Central State University on Friday, February 7, 2020

