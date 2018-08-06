Celebrity Women Who Date Younger Men

Age ain’t nothing but a number!
1. Gabrielle Union
2. Tina Turner
Tina Turner is married to record exec Erwin Bach, who is 17 years her junior. (AP)
3. Madonna
Madonna has dated many younger men, including her ex Guy Ritchie, who is 10 years younger and her most recent boyfriend was 30 years her junior. (AP)
4. Rozanda “Chilli” Thomas
Rozanda “Chilli” Thomas dated Usher, who is eight years younger. (Retna)
5. Lisa Bonet
Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa got married in October 2017. They are 11 years apart.
6. Demi Moore
Actress Demi Moore was married to Ashton Kutcher, who is 16 years her junior. (Retna)
7. Janet Jackson
Singer Janet Jackson was married to billionaire Wissam Al-Mana, who is 9 years her junior. (Retna)
8. Naomi Campbell
Model Naomi Campbell is an experienced cougar who once dated Usher, who is 8 years her junior. (AP)
9. Vivica A. Fox
Vivica A. Fox dated promoter Slimm, who is 19 years her junior. (Retna)
10. Halle Berry
Halle Berry dated model Gabriel Aubry, who is 10 years her junior. (AP)
11. Kenya Moore
Kenya Moore dated Matt Jordan for a while before their big break up. (Bravo TV)
12. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez dated Caspar Smart. The two had a 17 year age gap between them. (Harper’s Bazar)
13. Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon dated and married each other. They were 10 years apart. (Harper’s Bazar)
14. Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria dated Tony Parker. But the two are only 7 years apart. (Harper’s Bazar)
15. Eva Mendes
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are a rather private couple, but it’s no secret that she is 7 years his senior.
16. Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner is 25 years older than her beau, Corey Gamble. The two have been together since 2014.