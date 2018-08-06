Celebrity Women Who Date Younger Men

Age ain’t nothing but a number!

1. Gabrielle Union

2. Tina Turner Tina Turner is married to record exec Erwin Bach, who is 17 years her junior. (AP)

3. Madonna Madonna has dated many younger men, including her ex Guy Ritchie, who is 10 years younger and her most recent boyfriend was 30 years her junior. (AP)

4. Rozanda “Chilli” Thomas Rozanda “Chilli” Thomas dated Usher, who is eight years younger. (Retna)

5. Lisa Bonet Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa got married in October 2017. They are 11 years apart.

6. Demi Moore Actress Demi Moore was married to Ashton Kutcher, who is 16 years her junior. (Retna)

7. Janet Jackson Singer Janet Jackson was married to billionaire Wissam Al-Mana, who is 9 years her junior. (Retna)

8. Naomi Campbell Model Naomi Campbell is an experienced cougar who once dated Usher, who is 8 years her junior. (AP)

9. Vivica A. Fox Vivica A. Fox dated promoter Slimm, who is 19 years her junior. (Retna)

10. Halle Berry Halle Berry dated model Gabriel Aubry, who is 10 years her junior. (AP)

11. Kenya Moore Kenya Moore dated Matt Jordan for a while before their big break up. (Bravo TV)

12. Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez dated Caspar Smart. The two had a 17 year age gap between them. (Harper’s Bazar)

13. Mariah Carey Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon dated and married each other. They were 10 years apart. (Harper’s Bazar)

14. Eva Longoria Eva Longoria dated Tony Parker. But the two are only 7 years apart. (Harper’s Bazar)

15. Eva Mendes Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are a rather private couple, but it’s no secret that she is 7 years his senior.