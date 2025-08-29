Listen Live
Entertainment

Celebrating the King of Pop: Michael Jackson’s Top 15 Hits

Published on August 29, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Today, August 29, 2025, marks what would have been Michael Jackson, the “King of Pop, “‘ 67th birthday.

With a career spanning decades, he has broken countless records, redefined pop music, and captivated worldwide audiences with his electrifying performances, unforgettable dance moves, and timeless songs.

While his life was tragically cut short in 2009, his influence lives on, celebrated by fans worldwide.

 

On this special day, we honor his legacy by revisiting 15 of his most iconic songs that not only topped charts but changed the game.

Celebrating the King of Pop: Michael Jackson’s Top 15 Hits  was originally published on majic945.com

1. Dirty Diana

2. Billie Jean

3. Thriller

4. Beat It

5. Smooth Criminal

6. Bad

7. Black or White

8. Man in the Mirror

9. The Way You Make Me Feel

10. Don’t Stop ’Til You Get Enough

11. Rock With You

12. Remember the Time

13. You Are Not Alone

14. Heal the World

15. Off the Wall

More from Black America Web
Trending
16 Items
Pop Culture

‘The Good Place’ Star Jameela Jamil Is “Uncomfortable” With Serena Williams Taking Weight Loss Drugs, Social Media Reacts

15 Items
Style & Fashion

15 Young Beauties You And Your Daughter Can Follow

Research Shows Acetaminophen Relieves Not Just Pain, But Emotions As Well
News

Is Too Much Advil And Tylenol Making Superbugs Stronger?

Entertainment

‘Purple Rain’ Star Apollonia Sues Prince Estate To Keep Her Name

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
66 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Black Business Month Graphics
Food & Drink

Black America Web Celebrates Black Business Month

10 Items
Local

The Top 10 HBCU In LinkedIn’s New College Rankings

Close-up of US currency bill and coins
Money

The Ultimate Back-to-School Savings Guide with Tax-Free Weekends

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close