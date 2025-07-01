Cassius Gems: Rumored New ‘Wonder Woman’ Adria Arjona’s Most Stunning Instagram Moments

Who you choose to follow on social media is crucial, but when you’re a movie director like James Gunn, hitting that follow button could reveal a major casting decision.

A rumor has been floating around that Gunn may choose Adria Arjona as the next Wonder Woman to replace Gal Gadot. Suspicions became more concrete when she was spotted in his Instagram following list, so Extra asked Gunn about it while he was making the media rounds for the latest Superman movie.

Of course, he coyly avoided a straightforward answer, saying, “I follow Adria on Instagram but everybody came out [and said], ‘He just followed her, that means she’s Wonder Woman,’” Gunn said.

He added, “She’d be a great Wonder Woman, by the way.”

Certainly not helping his case, he brings up that he worked with Arjona on one of his films a few years ago, confirming they already have a working relationship.

“She was in a movie that I made seven years ago. We’ve been friends and have known each other since that time. I followed her then, I didn’t just follow her,” he added.

The movie he’s referring to is Greg McLean’s The Belko Experiment, which was released in 2016 and written by Gunn.

Back in April, social media had already noticed that he’d double-tapped some of Arjona’s photos, and Cinemablend asked her about the Wonder Woman casting rumor; she, too, avoided a proper answer by praising him.

“I love James Gunn. He gave me my first movie ever, which was like my first studio movie,” Arjona responded. “So I owe him a lot.”

However, when pressed further on whether the social media follow meant anything, the actress crossed her fingers and said, “I don’t know.”

The Puerto Rico native may have gotten her first big film nod from Gunn, but she’s carried that momentum into other roles in Pacific Rim Uprising, 6 Underground, Morbius, and Father Of The Bride.

She also served as a beloved character in Star Wars: Andor, and fans are eagerly awaiting her return to the comic book world.

While she hasn’t been named as the next Wonder Woman yet, get to know her better through her Instagram photos below.

Cassius Gems: Rumored New ‘Wonder Woman’ Adria Arjona’s Most Stunning Instagram Moments was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22.