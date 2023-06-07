Celebrities That Are Celebrating Caribbean Heritage Month

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The Caribbean, a region renowned for its vibrant culture, beautiful landscapes and resilient people, has a long and captivating history that stretches back centuries. Caribbean Heritage Month is an annual observance that pays tribute to the diverse cultural contributions and accomplishments of Caribbean people across the diaspora.

Origins of Caribbean Heritage Month

The month-long celebration originated in the United States where it was established as a way to recognize and celebrate Caribbean culture and its profound impact on American society. The initiative was spearheaded by Dr. Claire Nelson, a Jamaican-American economist, and founder of the Institute of Caribbean Studies (ICS). In 2004, Dr. Nelson successfully advocated for a proclamation from the U.S. House of Representatives, designating June as Caribbean-American Heritage Month. The resolution was officially enacted in 2006.

The special month serves as a platform to showcase the diverse heritage, traditions, and contributions of Caribbean people worldwide. The Caribbean region comprises numerous nations, each with its distinct history and cultural identity, making it an invaluable source of inspiration, knowledge and creativity.

Famous Carribeans

A number of prominent Caribbean figures have left an indelible mark on American society. In 2001, legendary politician Colin Powell, who is of Jamaican descent, became the first Caribbean American to be appointed Secretary of the Treasury. The late “Queen of Salsa” Celia Cruz was one of the most popular Latin artists of the 20th century. The Afro-Cuban star was known for her powerful and distinctive voice and energetic stage presence. Cruz’s hefty musical catalog included hits like “Quimbara,” “Bemba Colora” and “Cucula.”

Shirley Chisholm, who was of Barbadian and Guyanese descent, became the first African American Congresswoman and first African American woman candidate for President.

Caribbean Heritage Month has made a significant impact in raising awareness about the Caribbean diaspora and promoting cultural exchange. It has helped foster a sense of pride and unity among Caribbean communities and has increased visibility and recognition for Caribbean contributions to various aspects of global society. It also serves as an opportunity to educate the public about the challenges faced by Caribbean communities and the ongoing efforts to preserve and promote their rich heritage.

Moving forward, it is crucial to continue promoting Caribbean Heritage Month and its significance beyond the Caribbean-American community. By embracing the diverse cultures and histories of the Caribbean, we can build bridges of understanding, celebrate shared heritage and appreciate the invaluable contributions of Caribbean people around the world.

In honor of Carribean Heritage Month, here are a few more celebrities that are celebrating their Caribbean roots this month.

