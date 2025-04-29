Canada's Liberal Party Stuns With Win, Social Media Rejoices
Canada’s Liberal Party Stuns With Win, Social Media Rejoices
Canada’s general election in a stunning turnaround, seen also as a rebuke of the actions of President Donald Trump, celebrated on social media. On Monday (April 28), Canada held its federal election, which resulted in the Liberal Party pulling off what is considered a surprising victory after trailing in polling by as much as 25 points for months. The victory is also considered a sharp rebuke by the nation towards American President Donald Trump, who has antagonized the nation through erratic tariffs and declaring that it should be America’s “51st state.” The win gives the center-left party a strong edge to claiming the majority in Canada’s parliament with 168 seats – it needs 172 seats, otherwise it would mean working with rivals to form a coalition government. The Conservative Party, while holding 144 seats in Parliament, was rocked as leader Pierre Poilievre lost his riding seat in Ontario to a Liberal opponent. Poilievre had been seen as someone who would be more conciliatory towards Trump and his MAGA principles. He will still be considered the Conservative Party’s de facto leader. In a victory speech, Prime Minister Mark Carney delineated the new climate of global affairs, aiming at the United States under Trump as no longer being a trusted ally of Canada. “The system of open global trade anchored by the United States, a system that Canada has relied on since the second World War, a system that, while not perfect, has helped deliver prosperity to our country for decades, is over,” he said, adding: “These are tragedies, but it’s also our new reality. We are over the shock of the American betrayal, but we should never forget the lessons. We have to look out for ourselves and, above all, we have to take care of each other.” Trump has maintained his stance on Canada, adding more fuel to the fire in an interview with The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg and acknowledging his impact on the election: “I don’t even know if it’s a close call. But the conservative, they didn’t like Governor Trudeau too much, and I would call him Governor Trudeau, but he wasn’t fond of that,” he said. Social media also pointed out Trump’s impact as they congratulated Canada on the Liberal Party’s win. “The only thing Trump did in his first 100 days was unite Canada,” wrote Alex Cole in a post on X, formerly Twitter.The Liberal Party won
1. Matt McDermott
2. Emmanuel Macron
3. Neera Tanden
4. deAdder Canada
5. OrganizerMemes
6. Terry Watkins Jr
7. Dean Blunder
8. The Real Don85
Canada’s Liberal Party Stuns With Win, Social Media Rejoices was originally published on hiphopwired.com
More from Black America Web
-
25 Best Black Christmas Movies Of All Time
-
Delusional Donald Trump Says ‘Black People Know A Scam’ While Deriding Somali Immigrants—‘Black People Love Trump’
-
The 30 Hottest Black Men In Hollywood
-
Black South Carolina Woman Files Lawsuit After White Circle K Employee Attacked Her Allegedly Causing Miscarriage