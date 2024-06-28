Listen Live
Travel

Caribbean-American Heritage Month: Black-Owned Resorts In The Caribbean

Published on June 28, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE

Caribbean-American Heritage Month - Resorts

Source: CS / Radio One Digital


Happy Caribbean-American Heritage Month! Traveling to The Caribbean for vacation or to explore new experiences is always a great option and where you stay makes a big difference in your trip!

Did you know that 2/3 of the hotels in The Caribbean are foreign owned? In order to get the full experience when you travel and support the businesses in the community you’re visiting, it’s best to stay at a local’s accommodations. Continue scrolling below to see 8 Black-Owned resorts to book for your next trip to The Caribbean provided by Caribbean Green Book.

Also See:

Caribbean-American Heritage Month: Each Nation In The Caribbean

8 Black-Owned U.S. Hotels You Should Know

Watch + Listen To These Caribbean Shows & Podcasts

Caribbean-American Heritage Month: Black-Owned Resorts In The Caribbean  was originally published on mymajicdc.com

1. The Cottage at Meads Bay

Location: Meads Bay, Anguilla

Website: thecottageatmeadsbay.com

2. Caribbean Breeze

Location: Cas en Bas, Saint Lucia

Website: www.caribbeanbreezeslu.com

3. Stonefield Villa Resort

Location: Soufriere, Saint Lucia

Website: https://www.stonefieldresort.com/

4. Lancewell House Barbados

Location: St.Phillip, Barbados

Website: https://taplink.cc/lancewellhouse

5. Shades of Barbados

Location: St James, Barbados

Website: https://www.shadesofbarbados.com/

6. Charela Inn Hotel

Location: Negril, Jamaica

Website: https://www.charelainn.com/

7. Mondi Lodge

Location: Klein Sint Michiel 1, Curaçao

Website: https://www.mondilodge.com/

8. Spice Island Beach Resort

Location: St. George’s Grenada

Website: https://www.spiceislandbeachresort.com/

Trending
Black Music Month 2024 Feature Image
Music

Black Music Month: Influential Icons

In this photo illustration, National Public Radio (NPR) logo... 10 items
Entertainment

NPR Tiny Desk Reveals It’s Black Music Month 2024 Featured Artists

6 items
News

In Pictures: Remembering First Lady Michelle Obama’s Mother Marian Robinson

5 items
Lifestyle

5 Black Music Memoirs We Can’t Wait To Add To Our Bookshelves

Build in Tulsa Honors the History of Black Wall Street 28 items
News

Tulsa Today: Ashli Sims Of Build In Tulsa Explains Why The City Means More Than Its 103-Year-Old Trauma

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close