Listen Live
Celebrity

BET 2025 Awards Pink Carpet Fashion Set the Bar for Black Tie Glam

Published on June 9, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

The 2025 BET Awards pink carpet was a dazzling showcase of style, sophistication, and creativity, as Black excellence met haute couture under the evening’s black tie theme. Celebrities showed up and showed out, putting their unique spin on timeless elegance and making sure all eyes were firmly on them.

For the ladies, floor-length gowns were popular, each one more jaw-dropping than the next. LeToya Luckett didn’t miss a beat either, with edge and grace in a custom Kendrell White gown that fit like a glove.  Amerie turned heads in a black short sculptural masterpiece from Bad Binch Tongtong, a bold yet graceful. Ciara brought edgy glamour, combining street fashion and black tie in a Cong Tri look with modern lines and undeniable elegance, while Doechii gave us a 90s moment in MiuMiu, radiating young, fresh energy. Ryan Destiny, meanwhile, graced the carpet in Loewe, her silver gown like art in motion.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Related Stories

On the gentlemen’s side, black tie got a modern upgrade with trendy twists. Mario redefined classic tailoring in a sharp House of Gray pant and wrap top, blending traditional aesthetics with bold, fresh detail. Kirk Krankin upped the ante in a Louis Vuitton two-piece suit, proving that mixing iconic branding with custom flair can push the boundaries of red carpet menswear.

RELATED STORIES

Jamie Foxx &amp; More To Receive Ultimate Icon Honors At 2025 BET Awards

Style Gallery: Black Hollywood Turns Out For The 2025 Fashion Trust U.S. Awards

This year’s pink carpet celebrated creativity, individuality, and culture, with every look reinforcing why the BET Awards remain a hub for groundbreaking style moments. These celebs didn’t just follow trends; they set them, reclaiming black tie as a creative playground for brilliance. It’s safe to say, the bar has been raised!

See some of the most head-turning fashion moments from the 2025 BET Awards

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

 

The article ‘BET 2025 Awards Pink Carpet Fashion Set the Bar for Black Tie Glam‘ was created with the help of Jasper.AI

1. Bow Wow

BET Awards 2025 - Arrivals Source:Getty

Bow Wow attends the BET Awards 2025 wearing a white shirt and black pants with a bolo tie by Prada

2. Amerie

BET Awards 2025 - Arrivals Source:Getty

Amerie attends the 2025 BET Awards wearing a short black structural dress by Bad Binch TongTong

3. Spice and Swanky

BET Awards 2025 - Arrivals Source:Getty

Spice, wearing Emagine by Bukola, and Swank,y wearing Deji & Kola at the 2025 BET Awards 

4. Lil’ Fizz, Omarion, J-Boog, and Raz-B of B2K

BET Awards 2025 - Arrivals Source:Getty

Lil’ Fizz, Omarion, J-Boog, and Raz-B of B2K attend the 2025 BET Awards wearing matching black suits

5. LeToya Luckett

BET Awards 2025 - Arrivals Source:Getty

LeToya Luckett attends the 2025 BET Awards wearing a metallic gown by Kendrell White

6.  Skyh Black and KJ Smith

BET Awards 2025 - Arrivals Source:Getty

 Skyh Black in a black monocromatic suit and KJ Smith in a flowy yellow gown attend the 2025 BET Awards 

7. Druski

BET Awards 2025 - Arrivals Source:Getty

Druski at the BET Awards 2025 in a classic black sit

8. Lucky Daye

2025 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Lucky Daye attends the 2025 BET Awards in a shiny black suit with modern lines

9. Keyshia Cole

BET Awards 2025 - Arrivals Source:Getty

Keyshia Cole at the BET Awards 2025 in a sheer black halter dress with feathers

10. Tisha Campbell

BET Awards 2025 - Arrivals Source:Getty

Tisha Campbell attends the 2025 BET Awards wearing a burgundy Antla Amourr gown with buckles

11. Terrence J

BET Awards 2025 - Arrivals Source:Getty

Terrence J at the BET Awards 2025 wearing a white modern tux jacket with black accents and black pants

12. Keke Palmer

BET Awards 2025 - Arrivals Source:Getty

Keke Palmer at the BET Awards 2025 in a short halter dress with a train

13. Tyler Perry

BET Awards 2025 - Arrivals Source:Getty

Tyler Perry attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater in a bedazzled suit with a bow tie by Louis Vuitton

14. Kevin Hart

BET Awards 2025 - Arrivals Source:Getty

Kevin Hart attends the 2025 BET Awards in a traditional black suit

15. Leon Thomas III

2025 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Leon Thomas III attends the 2025 BET Awards in a tan suit with tie

16. Doechii

BET Awards 2025 - Arrivals Source:Getty

Doechii at the BET Awards 2025 wearing a MiuMiu two piece top and shirt

17. MAJOR

BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet Source:Getty

MAJOR attends the 2025 BET Awards in a western suit with a matching hat

18. Ashanti

2025 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Ashanti attends the 2025 BET Awards in a black gown with a plunging neckline

19. Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus

BET Awards 2025 - Arrivals Source:Getty

Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus attend the 2025 BET Awards wearing matching royal blue suits

20. Jordin Sparks

BET Awards 2025 - Arrivals Source:Getty

Jordin Sparks at the BET Awards 2025 wearing a coral gown with feathers

21. Ciara

BET Awards 2025 - Arrivals Source:Getty

Ciara attends the 2025 BET Awards wearing an all black look by Cong Tri with a train

22. Mya

BET Awards 2025 - Arrivals Source:Getty

Mya at the BET Awards 2025 wearing a burgundy gown by Michael Costello

23. GloRilla

BET Awards 2025 - Arrivals Source:Getty

GloRilla at the BET Awards 2025 wearing a black gown with a high slit

24. David Banner

BET Awards 2025 - Arrivals Source:Getty

 Banner attends the 2025 BET Awards wearing a three-piece cream suit with a long duster jacket

25. Free

BET Awards 2025 - Arrivals Source:Getty

Free attends the 2025 BET Awards in a green and gold corsett gown

26. Kirk Franklin

2025 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Kirk Franklin attends the 2025 BET Awards wearing a blue suit by Louis Vuitton

27. Kandi Burruss

BET Awards 2025 - Arrivals Source:Getty

Kandi Burruss attends the 2025 BET Awards wearing a sheer black Christian Siriano gown

28. Ryan Destiny

BET Awards 2025 - Arrivals Source:Getty

Ryan Destiny attends the 2025 BET Awards wearing a silver Loewe gown

29. Mario

BET Awards 2025 - Arrivals Source:Getty

Mario at the BET Awards 2025 wearing a green satin shirt and black pants by House of Gray

More from Black America Web
Trending
10 Items
News

10 Famous Figures Who Beat RICO Charges — Including Diddy

26 Items
Pop Culture

The Diddy Trial: In Pictures

Entertainment

“A Different World” Revival Begins Filming at Clark Atlanta University

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
56 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Sports

Randy Moss Returning To ESPN Ahead of NFL Season After Cancer Battle

8 Items
Entertainment

What to Bring to a July 4th Fireworks Show: Your Ultimate Checklist

In The Water At Idlewild
Travel

Historically Black Beaches Perfect for Your Summer Getaway

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close