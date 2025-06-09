The 2025 BET Awards pink carpet was a dazzling showcase of style, sophistication, and creativity, as Black excellence met haute couture under the evening’s black tie theme. Celebrities showed up and showed out, putting their unique spin on timeless elegance and making sure all eyes were firmly on them.

For the ladies, floor-length gowns were popular, each one more jaw-dropping than the next. LeToya Luckett didn’t miss a beat either, with edge and grace in a custom Kendrell White gown that fit like a glove. Amerie turned heads in a black short sculptural masterpiece from Bad Binch Tongtong, a bold yet graceful. Ciara brought edgy glamour, combining street fashion and black tie in a Cong Tri look with modern lines and undeniable elegance, while Doechii gave us a 90s moment in MiuMiu, radiating young, fresh energy. Ryan Destiny, meanwhile, graced the carpet in Loewe, her silver gown like art in motion.

On the gentlemen’s side, black tie got a modern upgrade with trendy twists. Mario redefined classic tailoring in a sharp House of Gray pant and wrap top, blending traditional aesthetics with bold, fresh detail. Kirk Krankin upped the ante in a Louis Vuitton two-piece suit, proving that mixing iconic branding with custom flair can push the boundaries of red carpet menswear.

This year’s pink carpet celebrated creativity, individuality, and culture, with every look reinforcing why the BET Awards remain a hub for groundbreaking style moments. These celebs didn’t just follow trends; they set them, reclaiming black tie as a creative playground for brilliance. It’s safe to say, the bar has been raised!

See some of the most head-turning fashion moments from the 2025 BET Awards

The article ‘BET 2025 Awards Pink Carpet Fashion Set the Bar for Black Tie Glam‘ was created with the help of Jasper.AI

1. Bow Wow Source:Getty Bow Wow attends the BET Awards 2025 wearing a white shirt and black pants with a bolo tie by Prada 2. Amerie Source:Getty Amerie attends the 2025 BET Awards wearing a short black structural dress by Bad Binch TongTong 3. Spice and Swanky Source:Getty Spice, wearing Emagine by Bukola, and Swank,y wearing Deji & Kola at the 2025 BET Awards 4. Lil’ Fizz, Omarion, J-Boog, and Raz-B of B2K Source:Getty Lil’ Fizz, Omarion, J-Boog, and Raz-B of B2K attend the 2025 BET Awards wearing matching black suits 5. LeToya Luckett Source:Getty LeToya Luckett attends the 2025 BET Awards wearing a metallic gown by Kendrell White 6. Skyh Black and KJ Smith Source:Getty Skyh Black in a black monocromatic suit and KJ Smith in a flowy yellow gown attend the 2025 BET Awards 7. Druski Source:Getty Druski at the BET Awards 2025 in a classic black sit 8. Lucky Daye Source:Getty Lucky Daye attends the 2025 BET Awards in a shiny black suit with modern lines 9. Keyshia Cole Source:Getty Keyshia Cole at the BET Awards 2025 in a sheer black halter dress with feathers 10. Tisha Campbell Source:Getty Tisha Campbell attends the 2025 BET Awards wearing a burgundy Antla Amourr gown with buckles 11. Terrence J Source:Getty Terrence J at the BET Awards 2025 wearing a white modern tux jacket with black accents and black pants 12. Keke Palmer Source:Getty Keke Palmer at the BET Awards 2025 in a short halter dress with a train 13. Tyler Perry Source:Getty Tyler Perry attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater in a bedazzled suit with a bow tie by Louis Vuitton 14. Kevin Hart Source:Getty Kevin Hart attends the 2025 BET Awards in a traditional black suit 15. Leon Thomas III Source:Getty Leon Thomas III attends the 2025 BET Awards in a tan suit with tie 16. Doechii Source:Getty Doechii at the BET Awards 2025 wearing a MiuMiu two piece top and shirt 17. MAJOR Source:Getty MAJOR attends the 2025 BET Awards in a western suit with a matching hat 18. Ashanti Source:Getty Ashanti attends the 2025 BET Awards in a black gown with a plunging neckline 19. Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus Source:Getty Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus attend the 2025 BET Awards wearing matching royal blue suits 20. Jordin Sparks Source:Getty Jordin Sparks at the BET Awards 2025 wearing a coral gown with feathers 21. Ciara Source:Getty Ciara attends the 2025 BET Awards wearing an all black look by Cong Tri with a train 22. Mya Source:Getty Mya at the BET Awards 2025 wearing a burgundy gown by Michael Costello 23. GloRilla Source:Getty GloRilla at the BET Awards 2025 wearing a black gown with a high slit 24. David Banner Source:Getty Banner attends the 2025 BET Awards wearing a three-piece cream suit with a long duster jacket 25. Free Source:Getty Free attends the 2025 BET Awards in a green and gold corsett gown 26. Kirk Franklin Source:Getty Kirk Franklin attends the 2025 BET Awards wearing a blue suit by Louis Vuitton 27. Kandi Burruss Source:Getty Kandi Burruss attends the 2025 BET Awards wearing a sheer black Christian Siriano gown 28. Ryan Destiny Source:Getty Ryan Destiny attends the 2025 BET Awards wearing a silver Loewe gown 29. Mario Source:Getty Mario at the BET Awards 2025 wearing a green satin shirt and black pants by House of Gray