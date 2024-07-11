Obama And Team USA Brought A Classic 'Key & Peele' Skit To Life
Bring It In! Barack Obama And Team USA Brought A Classic ‘Key & Peele’ Skit To Life
It’s been 10 years since the classic Comedy Central sketch series Key & Peele first aired one its most side-splitting bits, yet many of us still haven’t been able to stop laughing even after almost a decade since the show ended its epic five-season run. The Season 4 premiere episode, “Alien Imposters,” was highlighted by a skit that depicted America’s favorite former President Barack Obama doing his best “code-switching” while making his way through a line of people. As you’ll notice in the clip below, his dap-up changes as those on the receiving end appear a bit more “familial” to Big O, if you know what we mean:
In true hilarious fashion, the universe was determined to make life imitate art recently when Obama was filmed seemingly re-enacting the skit (almost verbatim!) while doing a greeting with Team USA Basketball just before they headed off to the 2024 Paris Olympics. RELATED: Essence Fest – Maxine Waters Reminds Us Who Trump Really Is While Kamala Keeps Her Cool Occurring after the exhibition game yesterday (July 10) between The United States and Canada at the T-Mobile Arena — we won! — this extremely meta moment has been a laugh riot for those who still remember watching the “Obama Meet & Greet” skit back in 2014. Adding even more irony into the mix, Key & Peele got their inspiration to do the skit from a real-life moment during the 2012 Olympics where Team USA played Brazil in their exhibition game. Even then, Obama’s innate coolness popped out in a handshake with Kevin Durant that definitely had a viral era of its own via the now-defunct social platform Vine. …oh, and who could forget Obama’s classic “Anger Translator” speech at the 2015 White House Correspondents’ Dinner featuring the actual Keegan-Michael Key. Got to love a self-aware king! As we cheer on Team USA Basketball and all those representing America in the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympic Games (Jul 26 – Aug 11), we can only hope this wholesome moment was a sign for the fun times to be had ahead by our athletes.
Take a look below to see how Barack Obama is going viral yet again for simply being the flyest, funniest and all-around coolest President ever:
1. 12 years later and Obama still moving the same 🤣🤣🤣
via @SLAMonline
2. Seeing Obama out is like seeing an ex who is doing significantly well since y’all split and u just sad.
via @Kbrayee
3. If he isn’t the coolest man on earth….. @BarackObama thank you for your inspiration and leadership still. Now please let us borrow @MichelleObama for just 4 short years! First Gentleman is a good look for you! 🥰🥰🥰
via @dawnstaley
4. Key & Peele's Obama handshake skit will forever be classic
via @itsavibe
5. Ref trying to come out of the time out but the women's legends want their Obama selfies & hugs 🤣
via @NBA_NewYork
6. Obama just did the Key & Peele handshake skit in real life 😭 We need this man back in office.
via @casualtakeking
7. President Obama courtside supporting Team USA 🔥
via @YahooSports
8. Obama active as hell on the side line
via @GrandeJones033
9. Obama so got damn cool. Why he can't just change his name and grow a mustache and run again?
via @Blaze_Logic
10. President Obama is freaking awesome. I love him.
via @sweetmonique39
