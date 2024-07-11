Bring It In! Barack Obama And Team USA Brought A Classic ‘Key & Peele’ Skit To Life

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Black America Web Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Take a look below to see how Barack Obama is going viral yet again for simply being the flyest, funniest and all-around coolest President ever:

It’s been 10 years since the classic Comedy Central sketch series Key & Peele first aired one its most side-splitting bits, yet many of us still haven’t been able to stop laughing even after almost a decade since the show ended its epic five-season run. The Season 4 premiere episode, “Alien Imposters,” was highlighted by a skit that depicted America’s favorite former President Barack Obama doing his best “code-switching” while making his way through a line of people.As you’ll notice in the clip below, his dap-up changes as those on the receiving end appear a bit more “familial” to Big O, if you know what we mean:In true hilarious fashion, the universe was determined to make life imitate art recently when Obama was filmed seemingly re-enacting the skit (almost verbatim!) while doing a greeting with Team USA Basketball just before they headed off to the 2024 Paris Olympics.Occurring after the exhibition game yesterday (July 10) between The United States and Canada at the T-Mobile Arena — we won! — this extremely meta moment has been a laugh riot for those who still remember watching the “Obama Meet & Greet” skit back in 2014. Adding even more irony into the mix, Key & Peele got their inspiration to do the skit from a real-life moment during the 2012 Olympics where Team USA played Brazil in their exhibition game. Even then, Obama’s innate coolness popped out in a handshake with Kevin Durant that definitely had a viral era of its own via the now-defunct social platform Vine.…oh, and who could forget Obama’s classic “Anger Translator” speech at the 2015 White House Correspondents’ Dinner featuring the actual Keegan-Michael Key. Got to love a self-aware king!As we cheer on Team USA Basketball and all those representing America in the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympic Games (Jul 26 – Aug 11), we can only hope this wholesome moment was a sign for the fun times to be had ahead by our athletes.