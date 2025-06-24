Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls For Trump’s Impeachment After Iran Strikes

For years, Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, has been trying to bait the United States into bombing Iran by claiming they have nuclear weapons. No president has ever fallen for the banana in the tailpipe.

Even President Trump tried to act like he had some sense and sent Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard to Iran to see if they had nukes, and she came back and told everyone no. But none of that mattered. Trump, who didn’t visit Iran, told everyone that his own intelligence director was “wrong” about Iran’s nuclear program and proceeded to fall for the ookie-doke and bombed Iran anyway.

Now, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and some Democrats are calling for President Trump to be impeached, calling the move to bomb Iran “unconstitutional.”

“The President’s disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers,” Ocasio-Cortez claimed after Trump’s attack, Saturday, the New York Post reports.

“He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations. It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment.”

And you know who doesn’t care about any of this? President Trump.

During his first term in office, Trump was impeached twice (you read that correctly), TWICE.

Trump was first impeached by the House in 2019 over his dealings with Ukraine, and in 2021, he was impeached again for inciting white walkers to storm the Capitol. The Senate convicted in neither instance.

Despite backlash from both parties, Democrats are the only ones calling for the president to be impeached.

Earlier in the day on Saturday, Trump announced that he had ordered strikes to target Iran’s Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan nuclear sites. Trump noted that all American planes successfully departed Iranian airspace and were “safely on their way home.”

Trump endured bipartisan backlash over the strikes, but so far, only Democrats have clamored for impeachment despite some of them acknowledging that they lack the votes.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), who, like most Republican members of Congress, is afraid of the president, noted, “This is not Constitutional.”

Should the president be impeached for a historic third time and the Senate still not enforce the impeachment, then all of this is merely political theatre, and we can expect the president to continue on his hellbent path to destruction.

See social media's reactions to AOC's statements below.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls For Trump’s Impeachment After Iran Strikes was originally published on cassiuslife.com

