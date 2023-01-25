The Real Stars of ‘Abbott Elementary’ Are The Adorable & Comical Students

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” did not return this week. While we are gravely disappointed, its show creator and star Quinta Brunson promises an exciting Valentine’s Day themed episode next week, begging loyal fans not to jump her on the Internet. While we patiently await Episode 14, we figured we would highlight the real stars of Abbott — its hilarious students. Check out some of our favorite student moments inside.

Brunson is quite jokey on social media. The comical actress first shares her excitement about filming the final episode of the season this week. She follows up with another tweet featuring a popular Prince gif clarifying the episode they’re currently filming, “Episode 22 that is :).” Brunson goes on to add, “and no new episode of Abbott this week (please don’t jump me) but we’re back Feb 8th with a vday episode.”

Fans can get ready for the “Valentine’s Day” episode, which debuts next Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

The episode description details:

The Abbott teachers discuss their relationships and plans for Valentine’s Day; Janine finds out one of her students has a crush on her; Ava sits in on Jacob’s Black History class after receiving a complaint.

Though we don’t understand how they determine the show’s off weeks, we won’t sulk in our sadness. Instead, we will reminisce on the good and joyful times. Many of our favorite moments include the outstanding and award-winning ensemble cast, but it’s the child actors who really dominate each episode. We found some of our favorite Abbott student moments on social media to relish in as we wait for the next episode.

Check it out and comment some of your favorite scenes below:

