6 Times Lil Kim’s Performance Ensembles Stole The Show

One of the most popular and highly recognized standup comedians on the road today has also made quite an impression in the television, film and radio arenas. D.L. can currently be heard on the New York airwaves, as host of the morning show on WYKS-FM. In just a few months on air, DL has managed to increase the listenership for the station. DL also serves as a weekly contributor to the nationally syndicated radio show, “The Tom Joyner Morning Show.” Most recently, D.L. hosted the NBC game show pilot “Who’s Bluffing Who”, in which 7 contestants will try to win half a million dollars. Each episode they will use their bluffing skills -- including possibly stealing each other's money -- to advance in the game as they are gradually whittled down to one winner. Known for his astute political savvy in true comedian style, DL served as host of his own late night talk show on CNN “D.L. Hughley Breaks the News.” Proving he could, indeed break news, D.L. was able to uncover startling, news-making comments from such guests as former White House press secretaries Scott McClellan and Ari Fleischer, as well as RNC chair Michael Steele. A standup comedian to the core, D.L. starred in his own one-hour special for HBO entitled “Unapologetic.” The special, D.L.’s fourth for the network, is currently available on DVD. In 2007, D.L. starred on the NBC series “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and also HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”, as well as the BET series “S.O.B: Socially Offensive Behavior”. As the star and producer of his namesake television show that ran on ABC and UPN “The Hughleys,” D.L. is also well known as one of the standout comedians on the hit comedy docu-film The Original Kings of Comedy . A veteran of numerous talk show appearances D.L. switched the tables in 2005, hosting his own talk show on Comedy Central “Weekends at the DL.” In addition, D.L. has headlined several comedy specials including “D.L. Hughley: Going Home,” “D.L. Hughley Live”, “Shocked & Appalled” and the recent “Unapologetic”. DL’s first love, always has been, and always will be, standup comedy. “From the minute I first walked onstage and picked up a microphone,” he says, “I knew that it was what I was meant to do.”

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Kim broke barriers with her cutting-edge style and raunchy lyricism in the 90s.

As one of the first female rappers of Bad Boy Records, Kim stormed into the hip-hop world unapologetically with the debut of her first studio album Hardcore.

The album’s cover art was just as bold as the star’s braggadocious delivery. Who could forget that striking photo of the Brooklynite squatting down in a Patricia Fields boutique duster while staring confidently into the camera? Perhaps the iconic moment served as the prelude to Kim’s undeniable ability to sell millions of albums while sporting runway ensembles from designers like Marc Jacobs and Misa Hylton.

Now, almost a decade later, the inimitable femcee continues to reign supreme both on stage and in the high fashion world, and she never misses a beat!

In May, the 48-year-old hitmaker graced the stage at the Las Vegas Lovers and Friends musical festival wearing a pair of diamond-encrusted shorts and a matching blazer that sparkled as she performed. Lil Kim paired the look with a smoky eye and stunning high braided ponytail that showed off her chiseled cheekbones.

In June, the “Crush On You” rapper stunned in a curve-hugging body suit as she rocked the Essence Festival wearing gem embroidered boots and an identical purse courtesy of Dolce and Gabanna.

This certainly isn’t the first time that Kim has wowed us with her incredible couture on stage. In honor of the living legend’s 48th birthday, here are six more times the phenomenal rapper turned heads while dominating the crowd.

6 Times Lil Kim’s Performance Ensembles Stole The Show was originally published on hellobeautiful.com