Wigs are in a league of their own. Known as a coveted protective style, a wig unit makes experimentation seamless and allows you to keep your natural mane in order. Plus, there’s no need to visit your hairstylist for installation, which helps you save some coins. Hair companies have heard our cries and have cracked the code on creating beginner-friendly wigs.

If you ask any wig aficionado, the requirements for a suitable unit are simple: breathable lace, glueless construction, and adequate density and volume. Plus, the right unit offers longevity, a barely noticeable feel, and a workable texture for easy styling. It’s all about prioritizing comfort without sacrificing your beauty look.

Unfortunately, navigating the wig marketplace can be easier said than done. Between brands offering wig units that provide high volume with a helmet-esque construction to wig caps that trap heat, finding the right unit involves trial and error. Luckily, there are various options on the market that cover all of the bases.

Now that we have the tea on what makes a wig unit summer-friendly, it’s time to go shopping! Whether you’re a fan of long tresses, headband wigs, or are partial to short looks, we’ve got you covered! So, if you’re an avid HelloBeautiful reader, you know what time it is. Stretch your fingers, secure a Wi-Fi connection, and grab your trusty plastic. Here are five summer-friendly wigs that can hold up in the heat and provide a fun and flirty look.

All products have been independently selected by our editors. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.

5 Beginner-Friendly Wigs That Prioritize Comfort and Style was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. UNice Hair Bye-bye Knots Magic Lace Wig Natural Black Body Wave With Optional Replaceable Lace Closure 180% Density Source:Courtesy of Brand Looking for a versatile lace number? Consider adding the UNice Hair Bye-bye Knots Magic Lace Wig Natural Black Body Wave With Optional Replaceable Lace Closure to your collection. The wig comes with two replaceable free-part lace closures, one natural black and a highlight option, that allow you to switch things up in a snap. Each closure is pre-cut, pre-bleached, and pre-plucked, making it the perfect ready-to-wear option. Plus, the smart, manageable cap is breathable and lies perfectly on your mane for a desirable fit.

2. LBL V Part Wigs in Exotic Kinky Curl Source:Courtesy of Brand V-Part wigs are having a major moment for good reason! Many beauty mavens love the benefit of blending their own hair with the wig, the versatility factor, and easy installation, which the LBL V Part Wig in Exotic Kinky Curl brings to the table. Available in four textures designed with 3a-4c hair types in mind, this wig is perfect for the girls who want a voluminous look with half the effort. 3. Wiggins Hair Ready And Go Wig-Loose Deep Wave HD Glueless Lace Closure Human Hair Wigs Pre Cut Source:Courtesy of brand If you frequent TikTok’s #Hairtok, Wiggins Hair is a brand you’re familiar with. Dubbed as a beginner-friendly wig brand, influencers and everyday folks alike have praised Wiggins Hair for creating quality units at an affordable price. The Wiggins Hair Ready And Go Wig-Loose Deep Wave HD Glueless Lace Closure Unit offers a super-thin lace and a 3D dome cap for easy comfort. Plus, you don’t have to worry about using glue or hairspray to keep your unit in place; the adjustable elastic band comes in clutch to keep your unit in place. 4. Mayvenn Loose Wave Side Part Lace Bob Source:Courtesy of Brand One of the easiest ways to combat the summer heat for wig wearers is to opt for a short unit. And while not all bob wigs are created equal, the Mayvenn Loose Wave Side Part Lace Bob Wig stands as a fan-favorite. Made with 100% virgin hair, the unit offers a customizable lace hairline, clips, and an adjustable strap for easy wear. 5. Hermosa Hair Kinky Straight Headband Wig Human Hair No Gel No Glue Wig Source:Courtesy of Brand Last but certainly not least, we have the Hermosa Hair Kinky Straight Headband Wig. If you’ve rocked a headband wig or two, you know how beneficial they are to every wig collection. This construction feels lighter than typical human hair wigs, and the headband adds a stylish element to your look. Not to mention, the wig provides a snug fit which eliminates friction and cancels out the need for glues and sprays that can damage your hair.