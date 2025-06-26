2025 NBA Draft: Cooper Flagg Heads To The Mavs, Dylan Harper’s Mom Has Fans, Collin Murray-Boyles Drops F-Bomb & More

The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft is in the books. Check out everything that happened at Brooklyn’s Barclays arena, and if your team got lucky with an elite player or a sneaky diamond in the rough for years to come, below.

Cooper Flagg Heads To Dallas Mavericks

First picks usually go to lowly ranked teams attempting to rebuild, but Duke product Cooper Flagg is going into a solid team with the Dallas Mavericks. He’s got a vet in Anthony Davis, a rehabbing Kyrie Irving that will only improve his game as he plans to immediately make a difference on both ends of the court. Just a year removed from an NBA Finals appearance and months from Luka Doncic, Flaggs’ hype and scoring will be the beginning of rebuilding fans’ trust.

Dylan Harper Joins Wemby In San Antonio

Rutgers’ own Dylan Harper went to the San Antonio Spurs with the second pick in the draft, who loves the pick and roll and is one of the best rim finishers in the draft, which will only be amplified by Victor Wembanyama. The talents in his bloodline are evident, as his brother has spent time with the Detroit Pistons, and his father is a 15-year retired NBA veteran, five-time champion, Ron Harper. Fans didn’t care about that lineage and were more focused on his mom, Maria Harper, not because she coached him from kindergarten through high school, but because of her looks. She quickly went viral for her draft day look of a low-cut black leather dress.

Philadelphia 76ers select VJ Edgecombe

The third pick went to the Philadelphia 76ers, who expectedly picked Baylor’s VJ Edgecombe, who’s been lauded as the best athlete in the draft. The Bahamian is known for his quickness, jumping out of the gym, and being a very tough defender. He averaged 15 points per game in college, which will serve the 76ers well if they can stay healthy. That sentiment is especially for Joel Embiid, aging Paul George, and Kyle Lowry. But with Tyrese Macey and Jared McClain, they’ve got the future in mind, too.

Kon Knueppel Goes To Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets’ young core, led by LaMelo, just got even younger with the fourth pick being Duke’s Kon Knueppel. Known as a catch and shooter with a deep three ball, something he can thank his father —and uncles— for who played in college as well as his mom Cheryl who is still the leading scorer at University of Wisconsin–Green Bay.

A Picky Ace Bailey Lands With Utah Jazz

Turning down workouts left and right didn’t affect Ace Bailey’s draft stock too much since he still rounded out the top five after he was selected by the Utah Jazz. His preferred landing spots included the Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans, or Brooklyn Nets, and he even refused to work out for the Jazz, but the Jazz’s new president of basketball operations, Austin Ainge, didn’t care. As a Big 10 all-freshman, he’s known for being a pure shooter and has even earned praise for his ability to score from his favorite player, Kevin Durant. Now, we’ll see if he can translate his 17 points a game at Rutgers to help turn around the Jazz’s 17-65 record last season.

First Drafted Black NBA Players Honored

Outside of the top five, one of the most special moments came when Adam Silver honored the 75th anniversary of the 1950 draft, which was the first to allow Black players the opportunity. Atop the stage were relatives of those three Black players, including Chuck Cooper, the first Black player drafted, who was selected by the Boston Celtics with the 13th overall pick 75 years ago. He was followed by Earl Lloyd and Nat “Sweetwater” Clifton, who Commissioner Silver said all helped lay the foundation for the modern NBA. Also on stage for the honor were legends Oscar Robertson, the first Black president of the NBAPA and a four-time NBA champion, and Executive Director of the Players’ Association Andre Iguodala.

Collin Murray-Boyles Drops F-Bomb After Raptors Draft Him

Bailey wasn’t the only player not ecstatic about his new home, and Collin Murray-Boyles seemed to be in the same situation when the Toronto Raptors picked him. When he stood up, he shook his head and appeared to say “f-ck” under his breath. Fans didn’t feel too bad for him, though; instead, they saluted him by thirsting over his girlfriend Chloe Kitts, who plays for the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Check out the rest of the night’s results below and scroll for fans’ reactions to the night.

6. Wizards draft Tre Johnson (Texas)

7. Pelicans draft Jeremiah Fears (Oklahoma)

8. Nets draft Egor Demin (BYU)

9. Raptors draft Collin Murray-Boyles (South Carolina)

10. Rockets draft Khaman Maluach (Duke) – Traded to Suns

11. Trail Blazers draft Cedric Coward (Washington State) – Traded to Grizzlies

12. Bulls draft Noa Essengue (Ratiopharm Ulm)

13. Hawks draft Derik Queen (Maryland) – Traded to Pelicans

14. Spurs draft Carter Bryant (Arizona)

15. Thunder draft Thomas Sorber (Georgetown)

16. Grizzlies draft Yang Hansen (Qingdao) – Traded to Trail Blazers

17. Timberwolves draft Joan Beringer (Cedevita Olimpija)

18. Wizards draft Walter Clayton Jr. (Florida) – Traded to Jazz

19. Nets draft Nolan Traoré (Saint-Quentin BB)

20. Heat draft Kasparas Jakučionis (Illinois)

21. Jazz draft Will Riley (Illinois) – Traded to Wizards

22. Hawks draft Drake Powell (North Carolina) – Traded to Nets

23. Pelicans draft Asa Newell (Georgia) – Traded to Hawks

24. Thunder draft Nique Clifford (Colorado State) – Traded to Kings

25. Magic draft Jase Richardson (Michigan State)

26. Nets draft Ben Saraf (Ratiopharm Ulm)

27. Nets draft Danny Wolf (Michigan)

28. Celtics draft Hugo González (Real Madrid)

29. Suns draft Liam McNeeley (Connecticut) – Traded to Hornets

30. Clippers draft Yanic Konan Niederhauser (Penn State)

