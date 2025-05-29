Oh, Rats! Is Your State Vulnerable For Indoor Pests?

Source: Alexander Pytskiy / Getty
He’s a cute little critter, ain’t he? Well, maybe not so much. The above stock photo of a modelesque mouse with a humanlike smirk that calls to mind Stuart Little
is unfortunately a sign for high alarm across America following a new report from Home Gnome
that gives insight into the most vulnerable states for indoor pests in 2025.
For a detailed reminder on what you’re going up against this season, take a look below at a deep dive that PBS
did last month during the start of spring cleaning:
According to research provided by Home Gnome, the usual suspects are still the ones to watch out for. Rats have a population exceeding 10 million in at least four states, mosquitoes have over 50 species making rounds throughout 34 states, over 400 spider species are crawling through 11 different states and when it comes to flea & tick season, well, that simply never ends in 12 states.
Take a look at a better breakdown below, via Home Gnome
:
“From 9-inch centipedes crawling through Hawaiian homes to 20 million rats roaming New York, America’s pest problem is bigger (and weirder) than you think.
In 2025, Florida takes the top spot for indoor infestations, but states like bat-friendly Texas, Georgia, and Arizona aren’t far behind, thanks to mosquito swarms, aggressive termites, and creepy crawlies hiding in walls, attics, and closets.”
If you’re living in any of the states listed below, you can breathe a little bit easier. It’s worth noting that a high risk rank actually correlates to a lower overall score on the scale of infestation probability:
50. Alaska – 17.58 (Risk Rank: 50
)
49. Wyoming – 23.01
(Risk Rank: 49
)
48. Idaho – 23.11
(Risk Rank: 41
)
47. North Dakota – 25.53
(Risk Rank: 47
)
46. Montana – 26.03
(Risk Rank: 46
)
45. Hawaii – 27.46
(Risk Rank: 48
)
44. Maine – 30.36
(Risk Rank: 43
)
43. Vermont – 31.09
(Risk Rank: 45
)
42. Oregon – 31.15
(Risk Rank: 40
)
41. South Dakota – 31.34
(Risk Rank: 42
)
40. Utah – 32.21
(Risk Rank: 31
)
39. Nevada – 33.70
(Risk Rank: 28
)
38. New Mexico – 34.51
(Risk Rank: 21
)
37. New Hampshire – 35.25
(Risk Rank: 44
)
36. Washington – 35.28
(Risk Rank: 37
)
35. Oklahoma – 35.75
(Risk Rank: 25
)
34. Arizona – 36.64
(Risk Rank: 12
)
33. Delaware – 36.68
(Risk Rank: 39
)
32. Colorado – 36.87
(Risk Rank: 30
)
31. Arkansas – 37.31
(Risk Rank: 22
)
30. West Virginia – 38.52
(Risk Rank: 36
)
29. Kansas – 38.91
(Risk Rank: 32
)
28. Minnesota – 39.59
(Risk Rank: 34
)
27. Michigan – 40.36
(Risk Rank: 33
)
26. Tennessee – 40.40
(Risk Rank: 18
)
As for the rest of you, we will not be gatekeeping this information in the least bit. Below you’ll find the 25 states (from greatest risk to least) when it comes to the most vulnerable in America for indoor pest infestation. You can head over to Home Gnome
for the state-by-state specifics.
Good luck! Keep scrolling to see if your state is vulnerable for indoor pests in 2025: