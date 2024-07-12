A List of Every Award Won At The 2024 ESPY Awards
A List of Every Award Won At The 2024 ESPY AwardsThe 2024 ESPY Awards, which took place last night and were hosted by Serena Williams, showcased a night of celebration and recognition for exceptional athletes across various sports. The event honored top players, teams, and moments in sports, highlighting their outstanding achievements and contributions to the sporting world. Athletes such as Simone Biles, Patrick Mahomes, and others received prestigious awards for their remarkable performances and inspiring stories. RELATED | Dick Vitale Discusses Jimmy V And The Legacy He Has Left Behind RELATED | Winning Celebrity Looks From The 2024 ESPY Awards
1. Best MLB Player – Shohei Ohtani
2. Best NFL Player – Patrick Mahomes
3. Best Driver – Max Verstappen
4. Best NBA Player – Luka Doncic
5. Best Athlete with a Disability – Brenna Huckaby
6. Best College Athlete, Women's Sports – Caitlin Clark
7. Best WNBA Player – A'ja Wilson
8. Best Breakthrough Athlete – JuJu Watkins
9. Best Championship Performance – Jaylen Brown
10. Pat Tillman Award for Service – Prince Harry
11. Best Athlete, Women's Sports – A'ja Wilson
12. Jimmy V Award for Perseverance – Dawn Staley
13. Best Play – Lamar Jackson catches his own pass
14. Arthur Ashe Award for Courage – Steve Gleason
15. Best Athlete, Men's Sports – Patrick Mahomes
16. Best Record-Breaking Performance – Caitlin Clark crowned as the NCAA's all-time scoring leader
17. Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award – Maui Surfing Community
18. Best Comeback Athlete – Simone Biles
19. Best Team – South Carolina Women's Basketball
